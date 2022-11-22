News

Newcastle United duo pictured training out in Dubai with Leeds star

Leeds United are the next Premier League visitors to St James’ Park.

However, that is still 39 days away, with a World Cup to be played out in the meantime.

Six Newcastle United players are out in Qatar, five first team squad members (Trippier, Pope, Wilson, Brono and Schar), with Garang Kuol also there in the Australia squad.

The Newcastle United players not at the World Cup, are currently spending time on a combination of holiday and personal training plan away from the NUFC training ground, where major essential work is currently underway, to help make it fit for purpose.

The Newcastle United first team squad will then come back together for a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia, flying off on Sunday 4 December, to begin preparations for returning to competitive action. Which will be the Bournemouth League Cup match on Wednesday 21 December, before then Leicester away in the Premier League on Boxing Day, before Leeds at home concludes 2022 at St James’ Park on the final day of the year.

Various Newcastle United players have been spotted away on holiday in the past week or so, but now a couple have been spotted doing person training out in Dubai, with Leeds star Liam Coper, amongst others.

The Elland Road defender posting this photo on his personal Instagram:

Leeds captain Liam Cooper pictured out in Dubai.

Cooper training alongside Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett, with Rangers duo Ryan Jack and Alex Lowry also in the picture.

Eddie Howe has got the first team squad in a state of absolute fitness (as compared to that bloke who we used to have…), the Newcastle United team often clearly having an advantage over opponents, especially in the later stages of matches, thanks to their fitness levels.

