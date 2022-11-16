Opinion

Newcastle United decide no intention of spending big in January 2023 transfer window – Report

The January 2023 transfer window opens in just 46 days time.

So in just over six weeks time, the 20 Premier League clubs can once again look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

As you might have read somewhere…Newcastle United were the biggest spenders in the last January window.

The new owners and Eddie Howe inheriting a desperate situation from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, the neglect and incompetence that had preceded them, meaning the new Head Coach and NUFC owners had no other option but to bring in new players to try and help ensure relegation was avoided.

An injury to Callum Wilson on 27 December 2021 (1-1 home to Man Utd) put massive further pressure on those in charge, as the previous regime had left the squad with no Premier League level striker to step in. With other clubs understandably refusing to sell their strikers mid-season, the big brave decision was made to pay the £25m release clause for Chris Wood. His true market value at the time was of course far less, however, the Kiwi striker was a massive success in terms of value for Newcastle, his 15 Premier League starts seeing Wood help NUFC to add 29 points, almost a two points per start average.

The job of course was more than done in that second half of last season in terms of avoiding relegation.

Ironically, another injury to Callum Wilson helped give a big push to Newcastle even bigger in a striker this past summer window. Wilson starting the season so well, two goals in the first three Premier League games, but after the game and great performance against Man City in the 3-3, the number nine once again ruled out.

The club played down injury concerns BUT the £59m (plus £4m future add-ons) for Alexander Isak told us something different. The club’s new record signing taking the summer spending just beyond the January 2022 total outlay, somewhere north of £100m.

Fast forwarding to the present day and we reach this World Cup break in a very lovely position, always nice to have yet another look at the current Premier League table…

The big question now for all Newcastle United fans, is what will (or won’t) happen in the January 2023 transfer window?

Will Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners stick or twist, when it comes to building on this great position Newcastle United now find themselves in.

Many fans and journalists have acknowledged that whilst new exciting signings are always welcome, the current team that have been responsible for eight wins and a draw in the nine matches since September, have done it almost entirely without the help of players such as Alexander Isak, ASM and Jonjo Shelvey.

I hate to use the phrase because of past connotations / excuses but…this trio could feel like three new signings as we head back into action. Especially Isak, as we only saw him for three games, two goals and some great glimpses of what he could potentially offer NUFC.

With all that in mind, interested to read an update from The Telegraph on what they understand is set to happen in the January 2023 transfer window.

They say that their information is that in these first two weeks of November, meetings / conversations have been held amongst the Newcastle United hierarchy, regarding how they should approach this next window.

The Telegraph say their sources have told them that those in charge at Newcastle United ‘will not gamble to chase a Champions League place’ by spending big in this January 2023 transfer window.

The newspaper report stating that ‘the club’s hierarchy are sticking to the plan to achieve gradual and sustainable growth’ rather than really going for it in this next window.

The message is that there will be some business done in the new year but it is set to be next summer when they will look to make some more key expensive signings.

Instead, the report claims that Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners are looking at back up for both Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, to protect against potential injuries. Suggesting a right-back could come in to learn from Trippier and cover him, with also a ‘creative and defensive midfielder’ to be targeted. The reality of course also, is that Trippier is the most likely to be heavily involved of the Newcastle players at the World Cup, with Bruno probably next busiest out in Qatar.

The Telegraph do add though that they have been told that if ‘the right player does become available’…then Newcastle United will do everything they can to sign them. James Maddison namechecked by the newspaper in this category.

In reality, I think nothing has massively changed. Newcastle will add at least one or two players in this January 2023 transfer window…and then if opportunity (or necessity…injury / injuries) comes along, then they would do everything they could to support Eddie Howe.

It is almost like we have a properly run football club these days…

