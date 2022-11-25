Opinion

Newcastle United are the only team in my heart

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Ben Cooper:

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United owners?

I can’t see any debate. NUFC is majority owned by Saudi Arabia.

I am completely against their ownership like I was Mike Ashley’s and pretty much for the same reason, the club is a vehicle for them to achieve something else, rather then the club’s success being the achievement.

You never know, they might dump us and decide Manyoo or Liverpool are a better investment. That’s why I don’t think any English football club should be majority owned by anything other than the community it represents.

For that reason, as I have done since 2008, I ignore all the background noise, go to the matches (which I have very much enjoyed since January 2022) and live in the moment without dwelling on the morality of it. When the match is over, I generally forget all about Newcastle United except when I write for The Mag, which I have done on and off, since its inception as a paper magazine thirty four years ago and enjoyed it very much.

I did think that maybe Saudi Arabia was going to buy the whole of Newcastle, not just NUFC, then move here when their country became uninhabitable, but now that I have seen the plans for The Line, I don’t think that is true. Loving that idea, it looks great, a sort of giant eco-friendly Byker Wall with gardens. Then again, if the plans for The Line have a stadium called St James’ Park in it, I might start to worry again.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

Very happy about it. Merry Christmas and Howay The Lads.

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

The four with the most money.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the four that spend the most but having that cash available, gives those teams access to players and managers who otherwise wouldn’t give you the time of day.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

Since they have arrived Trippier, Pope, Botman, Burn and Bruno have been unbelievably good. I would put all of them as best and wouldn’t choose between them. Some have been here longer than others or been fit more than others but all of them are an integral part of the juggernaut and contributed from the minute they arrived.

After that Targett and Wood played huge parts in the team’s improvement last season, Targett played well and is one of 14/15 players to pick 11 out of as the first team. Wood was and is fit, something which Wilson and Isak struggle with and while he is often called out for being something that rhymes with fit a lot of the time, he grafts, provides a central point to the attack and gets no stick off me (out loud). Isak has been injured since signing, but his contribution (or lack of it) could be vital over the rest of the season.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

Chelsea was probably the best occasion and the best test that I have seen for the team’s new belief.

I would have to go for the Brentford and Aston Villa games as the most enjoyable, it is always great seeing the opposition wilt and die in front of you.

The Villa game gets the nod because their supporters don’t seem to like us very much, which makes it even better.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

Pope and Trippier because we don’t have cover anything like their level. Bruno is the heartbeat of the team.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

I think the advantage was more likely before the World Cup, where a lot of the Toon’s rivals seem to lose their best players mentally, because they didn’t want to get injured.

Only Arsenal kept their form in the league, the Champions League teams did well in that competition, which again suggests the league wasn’t a priority for most of the players and the managers of those teams accepted it. It is more likely that those players return from the World Cup with more focus, rather than less.

Injuries and fatigue might play a part but they do anyway. Most of the players will play less games in Qatar than they would have in England and they will have run less because it is two hundred degrees. I think a lot of players will come back from the World Cup without any distractions, fully focused on a CL finish and the second half of the season will see those teams strengthen and their players improve.

The Mag also should stop using the terms ‘big six’ and ‘big seven’ unless you are referring to Judge Dredd’s 1970’s ska tunes. Even then, only to say that they weren’t very good.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle United to finish this season?

I thought Newcastle would finish somewhere between 5th and 9th. I wrote that in a season preview for The Mag so I can’t unwrite it. Once you put something out there, it is out there forever.

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

I haven’t seen any reason to change my mind except to say that top four is achievable and that I would be disappointed with 9th now. I think everyone would.

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

I was fine with it all. A lot of those players who came in needed a run out physically and mentally and as part of a team sport they need to feel part it all. A lot of those players will have to play ten games by the time the season has finished and they need to be on it from the start when they do play.

A lot of them weren’t on it against Palace but most of them should get more opportunities this season to show what they can do.

The manager made substitutions at the right time and NUFC should have won in ninety minutes. That didn’t matter in the end and I can see something similar happening in the Bournemouth game next round. I have no problems at all with any of it.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

Newcastle United are the only team in my heart.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

I am interested in it both on and off the pitch, though I don’t have much time to watch it (or anything else) on TV. I make time for NUFC, not much else football-wise. I am interested in the little things more than who wins it. Lewandowski, a player who has won everything, including my respect, still papping himself taking a penalty for his country. Interested that I only know four Wales players, interested to watch anything Mbappe does and absolutely interested to see the irony of Qatar’s fans turning up looking like a Freddy Mercury lookalike competition.

I am equally interested to read about the bun fight that is going on about it happening, people justifying why they are there raking it in and not being able to wear a particular hat. Infantino’s rant about arrogant westerners wanting Qatar to change and then going on about what FIFA has done to change Qatar by having the World Cup there, was a great moment of hypocrisy. If the football is half as entertaining, then we are in for a treat.

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

Newcastle United manager.

Being too literal?

He’s done well.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

I’m assuming that by ‘realistic’ we are ruling out Mbappe and Kante, though thinking about it, Kante might not be that unachievable.

Obviously the two Leicester midfielders will both be available some time soon and are good players. I love watching Harrison at Leeds and Pulisic at Chelsea but they may not bring balance to the Force.

I would probably go for Ivan Toney, who I think has been brilliant this season. Don’t put any money on it happening though. Especially if you are Ivan Toney, you are in enough trouble already.

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

Willock’s against Chelsea. Where I sit, the whole place went crackers. It was one of those goals where people ended up three rows away from where they started and for the next ten minutes everyone was looking for their hats, mobile phones and children.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Most of the team picks itself but right now I would have Burn over Targett, Longstaff in midfield and JL and Willock both playing on the left side. I think both Willock and JoeLinton are more complete players than Longstaff but they both push too far wide and leave Bruno isolated in midfield. Longstaff stays more central and I think that has been a key part of NUFC’s recent run, it gives the team a better shape and gives Bruno more freedom. I also like the way Willock and JL have interacted on the left recently so they would both play, one left midfield and one left wing and they can swap positions when required.

That leaves Maxi out of the team but until he is on the same wavelength mentally and physically (and spiritually?) as the rest of the team that is ok by me. Certainly, Maxi, Targett and Isak would be in contention.

