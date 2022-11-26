News

Newcastle United appoint Head of Youth Recruitment – Report

It has been reported that Newcastle United have appointed a new head of youth recruitment.

Fabrizio Romano states that the club have reached an agreement with Paul Midgley.

No official announcement as yet but Romano says that everything has been agreed and that this is the latest step as Newcastle United look to carry on their improvement at all levels of the club.

Paul Midgley is / was Northern UK Youth Scouting Manager for Manchester City, only having started that job in May this year, six months ago.

Midgley joining Man City from Leeds United, where he has been Head of National Academy Recruitment since January 2020.

Previous to that, he was Lead Recruitment at Sunderland’s Academy of Light for a couple of years.

If indeed Paul Midgley is confirmed as the latest Newcastle United appointment, he joins an ever growing recruitment list since the new Newcastle United owners took over the club 13 months ago.

Many NUFC staff replaced, whilst also many new roles created and filled, as Newcastle United are at last being run in a way that an ambitious Premier League club should be.

