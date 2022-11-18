Opinion

Newcastle United 2022/23 season awards (so far)

Quite a season for Newcastle United, so far.

Three and a half months and seventeen matches have gone by so far, with ten wins, six draws and just the one defeat.

Newcastle United sitting third in the Premier League table and through to the fourth round of the League Cup.

Still a long way still to go this season but with this World Cup break, I thought I would bring you the Newcastle United 2022/23 season awards (so far…), as voted by myself.

You will be able to have your say in the comments section below, so bear with me.

Only my opinion but here are my Newcastle United winners (and losers…) so far, up to Christmas 2022:

Most improved player of the season

Miguel Almiron

(Runner-ups Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff)

Eddie Howe continuing to work his magic…

Team performance of the season

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

(Runner-ups Newcastle 3 Man City 3, Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 (Second half)

Result of the season

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

(Runner-ups Newcastle 3 Man City 3, Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0)

Worst refereeing / VAR moment

No goal or penalty against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

(Runners-up No penalty for Callum Wilson for Varane foul at Man Utd and no penalty for Fabian Schar at SJP when Stones of Man City cynically took him out)

A hotly contested award, so many I could have included…

Goal of the season

Miguel Almiron volley at Fulham

(Runner-ups Allan Saint-Maximin at Wolves, Almiron home to Aston Villa)

Most important goal of the season

Almiron goal at Tottenham that proved to be the winner

(Runner-ups Trippier goal v Man City that ended up earning a point, Willock against Chelsea for that win taking us into the break)

Best summer signing

Sven Botman

(Runner-up – Nick Pope)

Very closely contested and we then have Isak who has only played the three games and Targett who has been kept out of the team by Dan Burn.

Player of the season

Kieran Trippier

(Runner-ups – Pope, Botman, Almiron, Bruno…)

A bit of an impossible one really, so many deserving recognition.

Leader of the season

Kieran Trippier

(Runner-ups – Joelinton, Dan Burn)

Yet another category where it is so difficult, as pretty much every player is willing to step up and show by example, that they are going to take whatever comes their way, on behalf of the team.

Best Atmosphere

Tottenham away

(Runner-Ups – Man City home, Chelsea home)

Again, difficult to judge. I haven’t been to all the away matches but was lucky to be at Spurs, a class performance on and off the pitch!

Disappointment of the season

Losing at Liverpool

(Runner-ups – Not beating Man City, Not beating Palace)

Just felt cheated at Anfield, no way deserved to lose. That second Isak goal should have stood, whilst a total joke the referee playing on until they scored. Whilst we should have had the Schar penalty just before half-time against Man City, it is more frustration with the team that for four minutes they weren’t at the top of their game and conceded the second and third goals, we should have won that one. Similarly, whilst it was a joke we were denied that Palace own goal (or penalty), had more than enough chances to have won.

