Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a win today would guarantee they went into the World Cup break in third place.

It would also mean a run of five Premier League victories in a row (six in all competitions).

Brian Standen:

“Great result and slugged it out!

“No longer the whipping boys as it’s a team full of steel.

“And oh, what a strike.”

Jamie Smith:

“This is/was brilliant.

“The town is buzzing as United have once again exceeded expectations and edged closer to the top ahead of the break.

“Another so called big six side tamed and some ghosts exorcised as Dan Burn gave Havertz a deserved thump.

“Willock and Joelinton outstanding tonight and the former a well deserved match winner.

“On cloud 9 and any potential signings will surely not hesitate before joining this revolution.

“Enjoy the World Cup and here’s to more of the same in the second half of what’s turning into a legendary season!”

GToon:

“Outstanding performance and effort from the lads.

“It was a pretty good game between two good teams but it was ruined by one of the worst refereeing performances for a long time.

“Him and the linesman seem to have forgot it’s a physical game.

“No wonder there were a few handbags at the end.

“It was gonna take something special to win it and what a goal that was!

“Third!

“Two points behind Citeh.

“Amazing!”

Billy Miller:

“A wondrous Willock strike to ensure Newcastle are in the top 3 at Christmas for the first time since the Bobby Robson era. Pinch me.

“Gutted we have to stop watching this for over a month.

“A gritty, determined 3 points against a so-called Big Six team that looked terrified of us.

“I can’t believe how brilliant it is being a Newcastle fan these days.”

David Punton:

“An absolute beauty from Joe Willock to see off this bunch of sore losers.

“We had to wait until 67 minutes, but it was well worth the wait, as his rasping drive downed Potter’s overpaid Chelsea lot.

“It was a deserved win and rounded off yet another perfect week for United.

“The league table makes for a truly astonishing read as we head into this farcical World Cup break.

“Our old pal Kai Havertz being a silly boy at the end, handbags, and clearly just can’t take losing.

“Well, he better bloody deal with, because Eddie Howe’s magnificent Mags have taken all three points.”

Nat Seaton:

“WOW WOW WOW!!!

“This is just amazing.

“Great game, great goal.

“The players gave absolutely everything tonight in a great atmosphere.

“I’m starting to think what happens if we just keep on winning…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

