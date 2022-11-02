News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Southampton availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match against Southampton.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 22 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Chris Wood

Great to see Karl Darlow back in training with the other goalkeepers.

As well as the 22 first team squad players, Joe White and Jude Smith were amongst the Under 21s seen training alongside them.

When it comes to the first team squad players that we couldn’t see, the ones missing from the images are Alexander Isak, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie.

The other player we couldn’t see was Joelinton.

The Brazilian midfield enforcer is suspended on Sunday, due to picking up five yellow cards. My guess is that with Joelinton not able to play this weekend, maybe Eddie Howe has decided to allow him a bit of time off this week to spend time with his family. Plus give him a bit of a rest before coming back next week to training ahead of Palace in the League Cup next Wednesday and then a massive match against Chelsea before breaking for the World Cup.

