Opinion

Never mind human rights – Sunderland fans are having a China Crisis

‘Its time we should talk about it

There’s no secret kept in here,

Forgive me for asking

Now wipe away your tears

And if I wish to stop it all

And if I wish to comfort the fall….

It’s just wishful thinking’

The opening lyrics from ‘Wishful Thinking’ which was a 1980′ hit for Liverpool band China Crisis.

The more I hear and read what the Sunderland fans are saying regarding Newcastle United’s re-emergence as a credible Premier League outfit, I am reminded of this song.

After the announcement on Thursday that the Newcastle United owners had invested a further £70+ Million into NUFC, the usual suspects on the Sunderland fans RTG forum once again had something to say.

One of the more clever posters had initially stated that the extra investment from the NUFC owners was a serious indication that “The Saudis weren’t at Newcastle to p.ss about”.

This is not exactly what the ‘wishful thinkers’ amongst the Sunderland fans wanted to hear first thing in the morning though, and it didn’t take long for them to respond.

“If Newcastle had of been taken over 10 years ago I would have been bricking it, but with Financial Fair Play they have missed the boat” replied one (and here’s silly me thinking their beef was all about human rights).

There were similar posts from others trying to convince themselves that it will all “eventually go t.ts up for the Mags”.

Apart from the silly ‘Sportswashing’ thread it was also interesting to see a couple of new ones on RTG’s ‘Pure Football’ site.

One was titled….’Do you ever think Sunderland will be taken over by mega-billionaires’.

The answers varied from “no” to “I don’t want them to” and “I am happy with who we have”.

Apparently some Sunderland fans were willing to walk away from their club if they ended up with “a model like up the road”.

I found it amusing when an honest sort got shot down for suggesting “Sunderland wasn’t an attractive enough city to be state owned like Newcastle United and Manchester City”.

The second new thread was titled…’Are Sunderland in danger from becoming a yo-yo club’.

A fan was soon derided for admitting…. “I have been following the red and whites for 50 years and we have always been a yo-yo club in that time”.

It certainly doesn’t pay to be brutally honest on RTG.

I know that along with myself, there are quite a few Newcastle fans who are enjoying the prolonged meltdown by some of the Sunderland fans on RTG.

I suppose it has become a bit of a guilty pleasure once we have finished reading the latest on The Mag.

