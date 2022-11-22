Opinion

My father would have been so proud – I wish he could have seen it now with Newcastle United

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Rex N:

Three words to describe Newcastle United now?

Exciting, quality, boundless.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

Wake me up and I’ll answer the question. My father would have been so proud. I wish he could have seen it now.

Would you rather win the League Cup or finish top four and qualify for Champions League?

I would rather finish top of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

Might be a surprise but Gabriel Barbosa.

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United owners?

Staveley is a great front for the consortium and it is great that the Saudi component can work with a Bhagdadi-Jewish family as well as a woman. For critics, look back to how recently we had capital and corporal punishment in the UK. For doubters, look at Nissan in Washington and the background from WW2. Compare Saudi to Iran and you can see progress. Ultimately, seeing beer banned at matches in Qatar, as far as I can see, you can still have a pork pie and beer at half time at SJP.

As for Saudi, they now apparently allow woman drivers on the road. It would be sexist to doubt their skills.

Player of the season so far (top choice and then second and third)?

Such a hard choice with players who have improved under Howe.

Ultimately, Bruno has shown a huge diversity of skill and is hard to ignore. Trippier has been the consummate professional. Miggy is the personification of continuous improvement.

Ask me now and it has to be Trippier. Ask me at the end of the season and it may be a different answer.

The three most improved players this season (in order)?

Miggy already has a mention but when you look back, he gave Rafa an outlet that some supporters don’t seem to have fully appreciated. I don’t know if there is a statistic for fouled in transition but he would have been amongst the top in the league. The renovated Miggy seems to be a clone from Peter B videos from Youtube. There may be more to come.

Howe has found Joelinton’s niches. £40 million? What a snip in his new roles!

Schar was class anyway. Given a clarity of role from Howe, he has become consistent class. It seems a shame to leave some others out.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Some are obvious. Pope is undroppable, likewise Trippier. Botman and Schar, when fit, close out central defence. Burn edges out Targett.

Bruno is a must, Big Joe not far behind. Logic then goes out of the window.

Wilson is a no brainer. Miggy can’t be dropped. The Saint on his day mesmerises. So how to choose between the rest?

Let’s say it depends on the opposition. Willock makes threatening runs, Longstaff a proactive defence, Shelvey makes the bench on game time. Can I take a soft option and include Isak coming from deep?

Best atmosphere at a match this season?

Something tells me it is yet to come.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

Roll the dice and come up with the answer. Please don’t let Wilson get injured. The same applies to Trippier. None of us know what the transfer window might hold but the key is the manager. Eddie has built up trust and shown his credentials. On this one, we can trust him more than the other Premier League managers to have thoroughly prepared. On that basis, Eddie has more control than his peers so, as a matter of faith, we can trust him to maximise any advantage.

Has the ‘big six’ already become a ‘big seven’?

We come down to perspective.

From mine, any team can hover on the verge of being the Big Four and capitalise on any opportunity. We were there, we can be there again. We might have done it had Bowyer not been our only signing in a significant season. We can do it again.

For me, the target is to be part of a big two or three with the others fighting over the scraps. Don’t ask now, ask in two years. Let’s change the question. Can we and Man City take the top two and who can have an occasional season trying to catch us up for a change?

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

Players need encouragement. We need those on the fringes to feel involved. Who knows when we might need them?

I think it was 2014 that we last beat a Premier League team in the League Cup. Remember Aarons? There is a bigger picture financially.

The result said “job done” and Pope showed another dimension. The Chelsea match made a bigger statement. Sometimes we just have to say trust the manager. The manager proved himself one to trust.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in England at the World Cup?

The interest has gone up with Newcastle players involved.

Maybe being a Welsh / Cumbrian, from a Durham Light Infantry family, my own interest is split. If pushed, I would hope for Trippier, Wilson and Pope to have recovery time for the rest of the season and hope Wales make the final, so 3.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

It might be controversial but this one is a farce. We have a great season going for us, it seems a shame to interrupt it. The conditions favour other nations. Let’s hope it surprises us but until that happens, it is a 3.

