Opinion

Millwall away 1993 – How it was, when it was

A bit back in the comments section on The Mag, Monk was asking why didn’t anybody at The Mag ask him to take part in the recent Q and A session, whilst the Qatar World Cup was on?

My reply being, write an article yourself and I am sure you will get asked in the future.

On this forum, me and Bri S have a different view of Millwall away in 1988 to Monk’s, so I would love to hear Simon’s perspective on that rather lively day out…

So instead lads and lasses, in the meantime here’s my take on Millwall away in 1993.

Now after King Kev had arrived back and saved us from relegation the year before. The following season we looked nailed on to a return to the the top flight.

Summer 1992 had seen a new phenomenon born on Tyneside “The Toon Army “…which was a fluffy cuddly version of Geordieness.

Which was great, but I had a funny feeling that on this trip to bandit country (West Ham’s description of Millwall), it wasn’t going to be too much use.

Arriving in the smoke we head off to Whitechapel for a few pre-match light sherries.

About 80 of us, all our lot, me, Monty, Johnny the diver etc.

Well, refreshed and back on the tube to Millwall, we are met by the British Transport Police, who inform us they would be escorting us to Cold Blow Lane for today’s game.

Upon arrival at our destination tube stop, the BTP, who had been rather heavy handed with us en route, then announced ‘Right lads, you are not under our jurisdiction any more, the ground is that way and off you jolly well go.’

Two things then happened.

We seemed to have picked up 50 or so trees (fans with colours on) and second, the call of nature was shouting, not calling.

There was a boozer owa there road, so I dashed in and in my best cockney accent “alreet lads, where’s the p.ssa”…

Toilet break over and I come out to see the locals frantically on the phone, barking down the receiver “the northern cants are here.”

Back with the lads and walking to the ground, we see this pub empty with at a guess, 200+ diamond geezers heading our way.

Our paths now meet on a parallel street and Millwall come steaming down. Halfway down from us there was a milk float, which Millwall raid, now we’re at Agincourt on Thames as dozens of milk bottles come crashing down amongst us.

This mob ain’t stopping any time soon. So it’s game on, punches start to be thrown, then it happens…

A police inspector steps in between the two mobs and says “stop.”

And unbelievably, the Millwall lot do just that (much to our relief, although nobody admits it at the time).

Police reinforcements turn up and we’re usherd into their ground, to see us come back from 1-0 down to win 2-1…and after the game all quiet on the western front, which was very unusual at Millwall.

Train home and bed, except for Johnny the diver who had a nasty semi-skimmed inflicted wound on his head. Happy days.

(Picture – Me and Monty having a catch up last season.)

