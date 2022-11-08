Opinion

Mike Ashley is long gone and there is no need for lads threatening to party when a fat cockney…

Southampton Central station.

The platform is packed with black and whites waiting for the train to Waterloo.

Chanting is raucous and as we pile onto the train the songs get louder and louder. Cans of Stella are handed out to all takers.

The tables are slammed, young lads stand on them and bash a rhythm out on the ceiling of the train…“Get out of our club, get out of our club, you fat cockney b.stard get out of our club”

October 2018 and me and my son have just witnessed a ground out nil nil draw. Happy with a point we sit back and watch the shenanigans and boisterous chanting around us all the way back to Waterloo.

November 2022 and we are back at Southampton. Back in the Belgian ale house mixing with some Southampton fellas before the game.

In the ground we get talking to some guy and his partner from Mansfield (His dad having been a miner and from the North East originally), like me grateful to get hold of any away tickets.

The atmosphere in the away end is the usual magnificent wall of noise. We are positioned quite close to the Southampton support, which improves the entertainment value of the game. At this point I need to apologise to the old guy next to me, after me and my son’s exuberant celebrations at the Miggy opener, where I think I jumped on his foot.

A cracking result leaves me and my son with big grins and after applauding the team off the pitch, it will be a happy journey home on the train.

We stop off for supplies of cans of red stripe, as well as pop and a big bag of Haribo for the kid.

We squeeze onto an already packed train and position ourselves with loads of lads, one of whom has Sean Longstaff’s shirt. I expect people to be celebrating our victory over the Saints with some songs and chants and drinks, but no, the entire journey is a sombre affair.

Where were the daft lads that had turned the journey into a party four years ago?

It was a quiet cramped journey back to Waterloo but I am more than happy with that nowadays, Mike Ashley is long gone and there is no need for lads threatening to party when a fat cockney dies.

