Opinion

Michael Owen talks ‘promised land’ and 1-5 year predictions for Newcastle United

Michael Owen has been talking about what is happening at Newcastle United.

Massive changes at St James’ Park after finally fans were released from the curse of Mike Ashley.

With rare exceptions under the former owner, Steve Bruce the final stooge / patsy willing to take the job regardless of conditions imposed by Ashley, knowing that he / they weren’t good enough for the role.

All change of course and it is now one year, one month and one day, since the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover happened.

Whilst it is exactly a year ago today that Eddie Howe was appointed.

Where do you start with how much has changed?

Well, fans looking forward to matches for a start!

Looking further forward, exactly what can now be achieved at a Newcastle United with ambitious owners and a quality Head Coach?

Michael Owen has given his predictions as to what could now happen at St James’ Park…and how quickly.

Michael Owen speaking to AceOdds about Newcastle United:

“They have got some great players and absolutely I can see Newcastle going from strength to strength, maybe even European football this year.

“I wouldn’t put it past them and who knows.

“If you’re looking three, four or five years down the line, you’d be foolish to discount Newcastle if you’re talking about Champions League places and maybe even going for the title in four or five years, you just don’t know.

“So it’s probably exciting times for Newcastle fans at the minute and that’s putting it lightly.

“You look at Manchester City when all that money came in years and years ago, they couldn’t go and get the best player in the world straight away, nor can Newcastle.

“Say Haaland comes available, he’s going to go to Manchester City or he’s going to go to a team that’s actually winning at the moment, not a project that might be there in four or five or six years. So it’s almost in stages.

“When Eddie Howe first took over, it was the likes of Trippier and Chris Wood to get them away from trouble, a bit of experience, and build the building blocks.

“Now they’re looking a little bit higher, maybe getting into Europa League places and things like that.

“With that comes consolidation and buying a better quality of player.

“So there will be one or two cycles I feel for this Newcastle team if they’re going to get to Liverpool, the Manchester Citys of this world.

“Players bought that possibly aren’t the long-term answer, but they certainly will get you in and around the Champions League. It’s going to be fascinating to watch from afar.

“As I say, it’s loads of similarities to what Manchester City were 10/15 years ago and I just think that people probably need to be a little bit patient.

“Newcastle fans probably need to be a little bit patient and not try to go there and one big step, but it might take, as I say, a few cycles or a few different types of players before they get to the Promised Land.”

