News

Massive upset as now five Newcastle United players through to World Cup knockouts – Australia 1 Denmark 0

What a shock, the final scoreline reading Australia 1 Denmark 0.

Wednesday afternoon (UK time) seeing Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol and the rest of the Aussie squad progressing to the knockout stages.

A group where Australia had been the massive underdogs to even pick up a point, never mind qualify.

Having lost 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Aussies then keeping two clean sheets and beating both Tunisia and Denmark, 1-0 scorelines each time.

With France playing a reserve side and losing 1-0 to Tunisia today, it means Australia miss out on topping the group only on goal difference.

Having come on as a sub against France, Newcastle’s Garang Kuol staying on the bench today, as was the case in the win over Tunisia.

Four Newcastle United players were through already to the last sixteen, as Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench on Monday to help Brazil beat Switzerland and qualify after two games.

Whilst England and Trippier, Pope and Wilson progressed as group winners on Tuesday night, Wales defeated 3-0.

Set to make it six Newcastle United players hopefully, Fabian Schar and Switzerland will also qualify if they beat Serbia on Friday, though a draw will almost certainly be enough, as Cameroon would need to beat Brazil for a point not to be enough for the Swiss.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

28 November, 19:00: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador 1 Senegal 2

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands 2 Qatar 0

29 November, 19:00: Iran 0 USA 1

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England 3 Wales 0

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia 1 France 0

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia 1 Denmark 0

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

