Opinion

Massive Champions League message for Newcastle United has arrived

I was watching the Champions League action on Tuesday night, flicking around the various matches.

It triggered a reminder for me of exactly where we are now.

Bottom line is of course that the Champions League is where we are at, that is where the prestige is these days and most important of all…the money.

As well as the actual prize money from competing / doing well in the competition, Champions League participation / success then of course leads to further massive revenues from the likes of sponsors and other cash generating schemes. Indeed, it is standard practice these days for the ‘elite’ clubs to face massive financial penalties if they don’t compete year after year in the Champions League, with sponsors having safeguards of paying far less if they don’t get regular CL exposure.

So basically, rather then being a bonus if you are in the elite European competition, it is a case of facing massive consequences if you aren’t.

Back in the day, we had Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool with the whole thing pretty sewn up, this quartet qualifying year after year, filling the top four spaces in the Premier League year after year.

Then Man City came along and made it five for four spaces, with Tottenham also becoming competitive and creating a six into four.

Fast forward to October 2021 and the spectre of six becoming seven, to fill the four Champions League places. Yes, Newcastle United had finally shaken off Mike Ashley and the usual suspects were worried.

After taking over Chelsea, part-owner Todd Boehly immediately said in an interview that the Premier League big six had become a big seven. Boehly naming Newcastle United as already a contender.

The events of 2022 on the pitch have done nothing to diminish that view, Eddie Howe overseeing the third best form in the Premier League in the second half of last season, whilst currently Newcastle United are fourth top in the current season and indeed have only lost one of their last 15 Premier League matches. In that run, NUFC have beaten Arsenal and Spurs, drawn against Man City, drawn at Man Utd, plus cheated out of at least a draw at Anfield.

Anyway, I have long thought that the toughest thing for any Premier League club is qualifying for the Champions League, rather than being able to compete in the competition if you qualify.

The opening three months of this season are a massive reminder of this…

The current Premier League table:

Champions League Group A:

Champions League Group D:

Champions League Group E:

Champions League Group G:

As you can see, all four English clubs topping(*) their groups, although Tottenham did their best in a pretty weak group not to qualify!

Yes, Liverpool(*) only matching Napoli on points and not actually topping the group, BUT how crazy is it that the scousers have actually won more games in the Champions League than the Premier League so far, despite playing twice as many PL matches?!!!

As I say, the toughest thing for Newcastle United is qualifying for the Champions League. I am absolutely confident that if NUFC surprised everybody and did it this season, or any future season(s), then the odds are that we would do very well.

Premier League clubs are so dominant these days and as was shown when Leicester won the Premier League in 2015/16, the next season they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and were very unlucky to just miss out on getting to the semis.

It is of course money that underpins this Premier League power…

The table above was published this week, showing the average cost (in transfer fees) of the teams put on the pitch this season by clubs in the main five European leagues.

Five of the top six are from the Premier League, Newcastle United already eleventh in the list and we haven’t even really got started under the new ownership.

Bottom line is that the riches of the Premier League mean that if you can succeed in the English league and at least get top four, it more or less ensures success, or at least relative success, in the Champions League.

It is the modern day reality.

