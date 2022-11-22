Opinion

Manchester United officially announce Ronaldo departure – No Newcastle United don’t want him thanks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have finally parted company.

Ronaldo engineering the split with that shameless, embarrassing interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United now on Tuesday releasing a brief but to the point official statement / announcement.

Manchester United official announcement – 22 November 2022:

‘Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.’

I have seen many debates / articles in the media about the identity of which club Ronaldo will go to next, with Newcastle United regularly getting mentioned.

Indeed, I have seen plenty of Newcastle United fans talking about whether Ronaldo would be a good signing, even if just in the short-term, maybe rest of this season.

After careful consideration of around a millionth of a second, I can say absolutely for sure, don’t let him anywhere near Newcastle United.

Honestly, he is a total liability.

Yes, he WAS one of the two greatest players in the World for a lot of years, BUT he isn’t now (he turns 38 in February).

Far worse than that though is that it is simply all about him, Ronaldo matters, not the team, not the club, not the fans.

If you had any doubts, then this Piers Morgan interview surely answered them, the motivation only his selfish reason and deliberately trying to sabotage the fans and club paying his wages.

I hate to say it but Man Utd are far better off this season, with Ten Hag having given Ronaldo minimal time on the pitch. Yes he scored a decent amount of goals last season BUT overall it was at the expense of the rest of the team.

Ronaldo had no desire to defend from the front and that is what strikers of all Premier League teams are expected to do these days. Just standing up front waiting for the ball is a massive negative for the side as a whole.

I am sure there is absolutely zero intention from Eddie Howe and the owners to go for Ronaldo and I am quite happy for our enemies to say, well no chance he would come to St James’ Park anyway.

I think a massive factor at Newcastle United after getting rid of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, is to see everybody pulling together, working for each other. Nowhere more so than on the pitch and then that triangular relationship between Eddie Howe, the players and the fans.

Interested of course to see which really desperate club does take Ronaldo on, I’m just grateful it won’t be Newcastle United.

