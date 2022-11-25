Opinion

Manchester United and Liverpool after Saudi cash – Where are the hypocritical journalists now?

Well, if anyone ever asks me if it pains me to say it, the answer is a resounding NO!

I have no regrets about Newcastle United being the chosen ones by the Saudi Arabia PIF in October 2021.

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters are now lamenting the fact that the ‘Richest people in the World’ have bought the famous black and whites instead of them.

There also hasn’t been much (anything?) from the hypocritical journalists, now the North West mafia need a huge cash injection.

The likes of Oliver Holt and Miguel Delaney should hang their heads in utter shame.

Newcastle United are now being transformed on solid foundations and members of the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium have endeared themselves to our massive fanbase.

That hasn’t stopped countless self-entitled numbers of Manchester United and Liverpool ‘supporters’ claiming that now is the time for the Saudi Arabia PIF to come to their rescue.

The consensus being that now these two dysfunctional clubs are officially on the market, the time is ripe for the Saudis to somehow abandon Newcastle United.

And they call us delusional.

Of course, the saddos on the Championship channel RTG have also added their support to this absolute nonsense, just to confirm that the beef from Sunderland fans isn’t anything to do with human rights issues.

The stark truth is that the Saudi Arabia PIF have been offered pieces of the crumbling empires at Old Trafford and Anfield in the recent past and hastily declined.

They are both in a huge mess financially, with Manchester United especially indebted to the tune of more than half a billion pounds.

These two, who are increasingly looking like has-been clubs, have never had to adhere to the burdens of Financial Fair Play and have consistently lived on their past reputation as bastions of the English and European game.

Well time waits for no one, and there are certainly no fairy godmothers to grant them Sheikhs with massively deep pockets to save them, as they would like.

The spitefulness and jealousy shown towards Newcastle United, the Saudi Arabia PIF, Reuben Bros and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners group, by the aforementioned two clubs and others, will never be forgotten.

These owners have already proved and ensured that our 2021 lottery win wasn’t done on a false ticket.

They have achieved more in 13 months than what the despicable previous owner at Newcastle United did in over fourteen years.

Our fortunes have been turned around on and off the pitch and the whole football world is looking on in awe.

Pundits and journalists are having to digest massive amounts of humble pie and supporters up and down the country, are now sitting up and appreciating the gallant way in which Eddie Howe has got us playing.

We are currently third in the EPL and leaving certain members of the Septic 6 in our wake.

This is fact, we are the real deal and are set to go from strength to strength because our owners are doing it properly.

There will be no boom and bust on Tyneside or at St James’s Park.

Our time has arrived again and just remember that we were the true and established United when the Salford club were wearing green and yellow strips, playing under the handle of Newton Heath.

The Glazers and Liverpool’s FSG know the score after the collapse of Project Big Picture and the European Super League, so now they are bailing out.

As John Hall once famously said on the Saint and Greavsie show back in 1992 (ironically when we were fighting relegation to the Third Division)….”Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal…stand aside we’re coming through.”

We are doing so again but this time there will be no turning back.

We are now Newcastle United in substance, as well as name, and have owners who are the envy of every club in the land.

Read it and weep all you gloryhunters and jealous small-time wannabes….and welcome to ‘Toon Time’.

HTL

