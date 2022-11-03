Opinion

Luton away in 1988 – How it was, when it was

There is occasionally a moment where you look back and think those days are never returning, well back in the eighties, we seemed to play Luton Town away every other Tuesday and twice on a Saturday (well nearly).

I remember during that time going to Luton on five occasions and seeing us score the total of one goal.

Here’s one of those trips, Saturday 3rd December 1988 and Newcastle United went into this match having failed to score in their previous five league games.

Now at the time, me and Monty used to travel to most games by train, as it was more comfortable than a coach and you could drink on the train.

So off we head to Luton with our pal Nutty Norman (Nuttso) in tow.

‘Nutty Norman and myself in more recent times’

Now even by our standards, the amount of ale we we were drinking at that time was way over the top, leading to all sorts of misadventures. So we decided to limit it to four cans each on the way down to keep things on an equilibrium.

So by the time we reached Darlington our thumbs were well and truly twiddling. Simmo gets on at Darlington and we’re in Luton for 11am.

Now this was the age when Luton had a ban on away fans but luckily for us, one of our lot came from Luton and had managed to get us four plastic memberships. Happy days.

We found a pub in the town centre to have our couple of pre match sherries. Now at the time, down the Bigg Market it was Red Stripe that was all the fashion and at £1.80 a can, not cheap. Whoa Custer, circle the wagons, this place was selling it for 85p a pint!!!!.

Now at this time, Monty had met a few Chelsea lads through the music scene and who walks through the door having driven up to see us (take note of the driving bit for later), time warp Terry, an old Chelsea skin. So after a proper skinful, we’re off to Kenilworth Road.

Card in hand we split up at the turnstiles and get into the ground. Onto the terrace and there’s about 150 toon in, champion.

Me and Monty get the call of nature but when coming back out off the toilets we see Simmo and Nuttso being chucked out. Upon seeing us, the copper bellows to his mates to grab us. “How did you know we were Newcastle officer? “…”Because you look as pi..ed as these two!”

Oh dear, we’re out, back to the house of Red Stripe and time warp Terry is still there. He comes up with the idea of driving us to Hitchin to pick up our train connection. Great idea, so after Terry has a shandy we’re off.

Terry had this new Rover he wanted to show off, so we’re on way and he decided to put his foot down. Guess what, we skidded on some ice, we hit the crash barrier and somehow the car settles on top of the crash barrier, suspended in midair!!! Blimey Charlie. We’re all safe, god only knows.

Next bit of luck, a service bus stops which is heading to Hitchin train station, so we can make our drunken way home.

Later found out the match ended up 0-0 (now six league games without scoring).. .and time warp Terry never got his car back. Probably call that Karma.

