Opinion

Liverpool fans hypocrisy quite stunning after previous – Now desperate for ‘oil money’ to buy club

Liverpool fans have now discovered their club is up for sale.

The owners talking about welcoming other shareholders but quite obvious that it is the controlling interest that is now up for sale.

Hmmm, I wonder who might be the likely buyers…?

Fair to say that Liverpool fans have been at the very forefront, when it has come to ‘commenting’ on the Newcastle United takeover of 13 months ago.

I say commenting…but of course we are talking about astonishing levels of abuse from Liverpool fans for Newcastle supporters, almost vying with Sunderland fans to be seen as the most abusive.

Ironically, the media are namechecking Newcastle United as one of the main reasons for this decision to try and sell the Anfield club.

Six into four for Champions League places was tricky, whilst the possibility now of Newcastle United making it seven clubs competing for only the four spots, has been the final straw and leading FSG to try and cash in their chips.

The recent sale of Chelsea also put forward by many journalists as a major factor in the decision. The price paid for the cockney club leading the Liverpool owners to believe they could potentially make ten times the £300m they originally paid, if getting a buyer with big enough pockets…or oil wells.

Newcastle fans had / have no say in who bought / owned their club, yet that didn’t stop the unbelievable levels of abuse from Liverpool fans and others.

A bit of a different tone now it seems from the vast majority of Liverpool fans.

Remember as well, back on 7 October 2021, the outpouring of joy for Newcastle fans was overwhelmingly more about getting released from the near decade and a half of Mike Ashley ambition-free misery, rather than the identity / wealth of the new owners.

With Liverpool fans, they have experienced slightly different times under their current owners, though you wouldn’t think so when listening to many of them.

Top four in the Premier League these past six seasons and that includes champions once and runners-up twice, three Champions League finals these past five years and that includes winning one in 2019, then they picked up both domestic cup trophies last season.

You have to laugh!

One of the main Liverpool fans sites, Anfield Watch, declaring…

“Whoever buys Liverpool is going to cause controversy.

“If it’s another American owner then there will probably be dodgy tax deals, if it’s a Middle Eastern owner then oil money and human rights will be mentioned.

“No billionaire is completely ethical.

“Also, at the end of the day, it’s not our decision, it’s John Henry’s.”

Other Liverpool fans sites doing equally impressive moves in terms of how they now see things, compared to previous…

May 2022

…and then less than six months later

Whilst these other comments are typical from Liverpool fans, now that their club is up for sale and their supporters talking about who could buy them…

‘Liverpool are already a big club so if they were to get oil money then it wouldn’t be the same as city psg and Chelsea.’

‘I think its the only way to go.’

‘You know what, after years of spending less on refreshing the squad than even bloody Nottingham Forest, bring on the oil. I’m tired of seeing us miss out on crazy available targets. De Jong, Barella, Rice, Neves, Caicedo, Tonali, the list really does go on. (I don’t want Mbappe.)’

‘We deserve it.’

‘They like to steal my money so i wouldnt mind my money going somewhere useful in my life bring all the oil money.’

‘Realistically, would anyone buy us for 3.6 billion?

I’d be over the moon but I have my doubts.’

‘I personally don’t mind if that’s come with a Major Trophy every season.’

‘Can’t wait to get Bellingham, rice and mbappe all in 1 transfer window.’

‘If it’s good enough for Man City and Newcastle.’

‘It’ll just be investment and we need it.’

‘Lovely it’s needed.’

‘Arab money, Yes!’

‘Nothing wrong with oil money.’

‘Bring it on.’

‘As the saying goes if you can’t beat them, join them.’

‘I don’t like it and wish it was different, but it’s the way the game is these days and if it wasn’t us being bought by oil barons it would just be someone else anyway, so might as well be us.’

