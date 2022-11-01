Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Aston Villa fan) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag:

Hi, I really do not think you Need to be personal about where I was born and live (Responding to Villa match report ‘Aston Villa sent Straight to Hell – Or Birmingham, as it is better known’).

Yes you won a football match against my as usual terrible Aston Villa and fair play to you but please don’t describe Birmingham as Hell and a depressing place as their is really no need and ,if you would be bothered to come and visit this beautiful vibrant city you would see for yourselves.

Its not like peaky blinders in reality .

Please enjoy the win and banter but don’t be personal.

Cheers

Mark S

Dear Mag,

Had to write in and just say how pleased I am for the likes of Sean Longstaff, Miggy, Schar and others.

They were messed about and shamefully treated by the Geordie fraud.

What a difference now that we have got a proper manager.

Eddie Howe is more of a Geordie than you know who will ever be.

The Eddie Howe fan club

Dear Mag,

The old git had done it, he had managed to stay awake long enough to Watch the Toon on Match of the Day.

He had already seen the highlights on Sky but he wanted to hear what Shearer was going to say..

Watching the match he realised he had tears in his eyes,it was the second coming from Keegan days, tears of joy and pride, thank you lads.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

There was a young man called Burn,

Evidently it was his turn.

To stop Harry Kane,

Help the Toon win the game,

And make Tottenham watch and learn.

Guy Lingard

Dear Mag,

I think that the game at St James’ park was the best that we have played all season!

The way Eddie Howe has changed the way that we play is incredible!

My man of the match has to go to Callum Wilson as he scored two lovely goals and because he was so desperate to get his hat-rick.

The best goal is no doubt Almiron’s world class finish from outside the box, I think that ever since Grealish mocked him he has become an outstanding player.

On the score sheet there was Wilson with two and Almiron and Joelinton with one.

In the second half we were putting Villa under so much pressure and I don’t know how we didn’t score more from it.

As soon as Wilson scored the opening goal from the penalty spot that is when the whole squad just suddenly switched on.

I can’t wait to go back to school so I can wind up my Chelsea friends about how we are higher than them in the league, I am also looking forward to pestering my Spurs friends about how we were higher than them for half an hour.

Can’t wait for the Southampton game, I am looking forward to the performance, HWTL!

Zachary Harrison (11 year old NUFC fan who lives in Kent with his NUFC supporting family)

Dear Mag,

I didn’t go to the match on Saturday.

I’m a Villa fan and refuse to come to St James’ Park, the same with your city, until your Saudi owners have gone.

You should all be ashamed of yourselves, still going to matches and supporting those owners.

I would rather Villa lost 4-0 every match than have owners like yours.

We are a proper club with proper fans and have principles.

Up the Villa.

Shaun

Dear Mag,

What an incredible month of October for Newcastle United!

We started the month in fine fettle on the 1st of October by destroying Fulham away 4-1, which incorporated a brace and a goal of the season contender from Miggy with a sublime volley, that fabulous result snowballed into SJP on 8th October with a hammering of Brentford 5-1 with another cracker from the Paraguay international.

The toon then headed to Old trafford on 16th October with no fear and looked more than comfortable against an in form man utd to keep a clean sheet and a valued point.

Back at toon on the 19th october a comfortable win at 1-0 and another miggy winner! Then 23rd october the Premier League big 6 eventually realising NUFC are becoming the real deal with an incredibly impressive 2-1 win away to a quality spurs team and again magic miggy comes up trumps with another fabulous goal.

Then Sunday closed off the mother of all months with an exceptional 4-0 battering of Gobby’s Villa and another stunner from miggy. So to cap that month off, the decision makers for goal of the month (miggy), player of the month (miggy), manager of the month (howe) can’t possibly deny the geordies a stunning hat-trick of awards!

Jonathan Gibson

Dear Mag,

My first match was 1963, I was 17 and we were playing Chelsea away.

I was watching my first ever game with my girlfriend and a mate from work, he was a Chelsea supporter.

I had heard all the stories about Newcastle United from my elder brother, the cup wins, great players, great crowds.

My ma was from the North East and the family name would you believe was Charlton.

I told the kids at school Bob and Jack Charlton were my uncles.

The match, well we lost 4-2 and when we scored I had to keep mute.

But I was hooked by the Newcastle supporters constantly chanting all the match,

That has stayed with me all my life, away the lads.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

I’m sick and tired of Richard Keys and Andy Gray saying nufc need to move training ground set-up to london to attract players.

They are fools.

I’m trying my best not to swear here.

Anth Hill

Dear Mag,

In Eddie we trust.

What a difference.

From bottom to 4th top, come on the toon.

Sandra M

Dear Mag,

Comments on our ownership from Liverpool supporters and their manager are laughable.

Newcastle supporters deserving something sounds like we expect to be given it on a platter, this is not the case.

We turn up for our team week in week out no matter what division we are playing in and that’s where the difference is.

Come on the mags.

Paul B

