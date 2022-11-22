Opinion

Lets win something before we mouth off – It makes us sound like Tottenham fans

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Jinky Jim:

Three words to describe Newcastle United now?

Can I have four?

Fab you lous darling.

What are your thoughts on the job the Newcastle United owners have done since the takeover in October 2021?

What more could any one have asked for? The transformation of our club has been amazing. Top Class.

Has the ‘big six’ already become a ‘big seven’?

I hope by next May that’s not a question to answer. Today, it’s a little premature. Leicester have won the league and the cup in the last six years, and I think that this time last season, West Ham were top four?

Having said that, I honestly believe we will be, but lets win something before we mouth off. It makes us sound like Tottenham fans.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

As a Newcastle fan, I’m always expecting it to go belly up…but as every game goes by, the doubt about whether we are the real deal reduces a little bit more.

I don’t think the squad is strong enough for top four, as of today, but a couple of new guys in January and you just never know.

What I do know is that this team will give it their all to be successful.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

I think it picks itself at the minute. Yes, Isak looks a player and ASM does things others can’t, but this is the TEAM I would pick as things stand:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

First. Trippier. The third goal against Man City. Three – one up against the Champions. I’d forgotten how good this felt.

Second. Miggy. You can take your pick but if I had to choose just one, then the goal at Spurs would be it.

Third. ASM. Obviously this was a cracking strike, but not getting beat at Wolves, who are now bottom, was an important result for us, so early in the season.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

All of them have justified their signings but some have been outstanding.

Bruno for being a catalyst for all the good things going on around him.

Trippier, Sven, Pope and Burn for being so imposing at the back. We have the best defence in the league. What more can you ask from them?

They are all class acts.

Targett and Wood. They came into a team heading for relegation. They were part of a team who turned this club around. Remember that this season would not happen if not for the heroics of last season’s team.

Isak. You can’t judge a player on a handful of games. Remember Daniel Cordone looked the part for Bobby Robson after a couple of games…but I am very confident that this lad is going to be a great signing for us.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

It’s got to be the Chelsea game. In particular, the last few minutes. Their commitment to the shirt had me jumping about like a 20 year old. It also said to all out there, in case there was any doubt, it’s time to take us seriously.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

It has to be where their absence would significantly weaken the team, so;

Bruno

Pope

Wilson

World Cup break – Has it come at a bad time (breaks momentum potentially etc) or a good time (players needed break, injuries clear up etc etc)?

Although I didn’t want it to stop, it is actually probably a blessing. The work rate being put in by the lads just couldn’t be sustained. However now, with those coming back from injury and a couple more arriving in January, we will have a squad who can go again.

If the new NUFC owners had decided to stick with Steve Bruce come what may, what do you predict would have happened these past 13 months and where would Newcastle United now be at?

No one can predict what would have happened for certain. With a bit more time, Steve could have turned it around.

And if you believe that, you probably think that the world cup being awarded to Qatar was done fair and square.

My opinion is that we were finished, not one relegation finished, but two relegations and back to the days of 15,000 crowds against Shrewsbury and Oxford

We came very close to the abyss.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

Seriously?

If anyone answers this question as England, then I’m afraid I have to doubt whether they are a Newcastle fan at all.

I have waited 52 years for Newcastle to win something and had given up on it ever happening. Not any more.

The truth is that I would choose us winning the Papa John’s trophy over England winning the world cup.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

I’m writing this on Sunday afternoon, as the first game is being played. I have Love your garden on my telly.

Does that give you a clue?

Of all the group games, I think I will watch two, Wales v England and Spain v Germany.

I’m not an England fan but I would be lying if I said I would not watch if they got to the later rounds. The difference is that a England semi final defeat is forgotten about the next day.

I still get angry about Nobby not tracking back for Poyet’s goal in 2000!

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

If this isn’t our time, its never coming, so Man City, Geordies and two others that will come and go.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

Who I want or who will want to come?

Because if they are not committed, I don’t see this club buying “names” just to make a statement.

Press talk of Ronaldo? Do me a favour. It’s painting my plums time again if we were to do something daft like that.

Trossard is a lovely player and It seems like he is Eddie’s type.

