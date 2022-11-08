Opinion

Leicester away 1992 – How it was, when it was

After reading various articles of Newcastle fans’ views of different away matches over the years, I decided to share my own. May 2nd 1992 and away to Leicester for the last game of the season.

Had been to most away games that season with my mate, but before the invention of loyalty points, we had been unable to get tickets for this one.

However, due to the importance of match, we just had to be there, as if Newcastle United lost it could be relegation for Kevin Keegan and his players.

Setting off early in the Ford Fiesta, we reached Leicester about 1pm, then the hunt was on for tickets.

Our only option was just to walk around the ground and a couple of Newcastle fans come walking past, informing us of a Leicester fan selling them. Went over and sure enough, we were soon the owners of two tickets for 20 quid each, though obviously in the Leicester end, but we didn’t care.

Once in the ground you could just feel a nasty atmosphere brewing, our tickets were in the upper tier behind the goal. Kick off approached and we were joined by another lad who had done the same as us, his thoughts were that if Newcastle scored, just celebrate, as he reckoned there would be loads of our fans in that end.

Half an hour in and I could see a Leicester fan talking to his mates, pointing us out despite our best efforts. Of course Gavin Peacock scores just before half-time, no holding back and we were celebrating. Unfortunately, upon looking around the stand, we could only see a couple of other Newcastle fans doing the same.

Cue bedlam.

The lad who had joined us got a boot to the face. Whilst me and my mate a couple of whacks to the head. Totally outnumbered, we decided best option was just to get out of it, so found our way along to the other end of the stand.

Half-time and looking down onto the pitch, could see the fence between the two sets of fans getting shaken and missiles galore getting thrown. Also, a load of Newcastle fans being led into the away end.

Second-half and it settles down a bit until the last few minutes.

Leicester score and we just sit there in silence, this was before the days of the internet and we had no radio, so we didn’t know if we were staying up. Leicester fans on the pitch and it’s all kicking off again.

Pitch cleared and then an own goal, we had scored the winner in injury time but decided to stay quiet this time, just a little smile. Pitch invasion again, players off the pitch, we had done it.

Upon leaving Filbert Street, could see Leicester fans heading to the away end. After a walk that seemed to take forever, we were back in the car.

Driving out of Leicester, pulled up at traffic lights, then who should pull up behind us but the team coach with Keegan at the front.

Upon the coach passing us by, my mate was hanging out the window, fist raised, with a triumphant ‘getttt innnn’ as it whizzed by.

Instead of heading home, we stopped off in Nottingham for a night of many beers.

Truly one of the most incident packed away matches I had been to.

