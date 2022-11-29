News

Leeds fans receive reduced ticket allocation for Newcastle United away match

Leeds fans will travel to St James’ Park for their next Premier League away game once club football returns.

The Elland Road club have Man City at home on Wednesday 28 December, before then that away trip to play Newcastle United on Saturday 31 December.

Tuesday afternoon has seen the away club reveal the ticket allocation for Leeds fans and when those tickets will go on sale for the Newcastle match.

However, maybe not quite as many Leeds fans set to be inside St James’ Park as they may have imagined…

The official announcement (see below) states that Leeds fans have received an allocation of 2,847 tickets for the visit to Tyneside.

The usual maximum away allocation for games at St James’ Park , if the away club wants it, is usually just over 3,200, Chelsea for example (see below) had 3,205 tickets for the last Premier League game played away at Newcastle United.

I have seen no official comment on this lower allocation but seen as the timing of this match at 3pm on New Year’s Eve (on a Saturday) sparked plenty of debate, when it was allowed to stay at that day and time…it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if the police have got involved and lowered the allocation for Leeds fans by almost 400 tickets.

Interesting to see if there is any official confirmation as to the lower allocation.

Chelsea official announcement – 14 October 2022:

‘Ticket information for our away game at Newcastle next month…

Newcastle United Premier League

Saturday 12 November Kick-off 5.30pm

Allocation

We have received an allocation of 3,205 tickets which includes an allocation of 16 non-ambulant and 16 personal assistant tickets. Ambulant tickets will be taken from the main allocation.’

Leeds United official announcement – 29 November 2022:

TICKETS: NEWCASTLE UNITED (A)

Details for Magpies clash.

We can now confirm ticket details and sale dates for our away Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday 31st December 2022 (3pm).

Ticket allocation

2,847

The allocation includes 16 wheelchair spaces and 32 accessible amenity seats. A complimentary ticket for a personal assistant is available if required. Disabled supporters pay 50% of the above age related prices. Limited disabled parking is available and can be booked by ringing 0191 2018666 the Monday prior to the game from 9am.’

