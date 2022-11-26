News

Kieran Trippier answers critics after England abysmal against USA

Kieran Trippier played his second full game at this Qatar World Cup.

However, after the plaudits for the England team following the 6-2 victory over Iran, it was a different story on Friday night.

A feeble performance in the attacking half saw England with minimal, if any, goal threat against the USA.

England will progress regardless to the last sixteen unless getting hammered by Wales (by at least four goals) on Tuesday night.

However, England fans watching at home and especially at the game, not impressed with what they saw.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier had an ok game as he and the rest of the defence kept a clean sheet but those in more advanced positions, getting plenty stick, especially Mason Mount who was totally anonymous.

Though to be honest, it is Gareth Southgate who most of the attention is on, with England fans questioning just why he used such negative tactics and didn’t change to a more attacking formation when it clearly wasn’t working. Leaving Phil Foden on the bench was another bizarre move.

Kieran Trippier responding to the boos from the England fans that greeted full-time against USA:

“Of course the fans want to see goals and win matches.

“But all I can say to that, is that the commitment from the boys is there, we give 100% in every single game.

“Of course we understand the frustration because we didn’t win the game, but we gave everything, a point is a good result.

“The one thing about my team-mates and myself is we give everything, as soon as we cross that white line, we give everything to win.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but it’s a good point.

“We kept a clean sheet, it is a good point for us in the group and we just move on now, focus on the next game.

“So all we can do now is recover, review the game where we could have done better of course and get ready for the next battle.

“Every single team in our group are in the top 20 (in the World rankings).

“So you can’t underestimate any team, you have to give respect and we certainly do, to Iran, USA and Wales.

“The one thing I will say, you see the young players in our team, they are playing at such a high level now anyway, from the Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga.

“So I think they have got that experience.

“So myself as an older player, we’ve got a few other players, we are just there for them.

“We want those players just to play on the biggest stage in the world and express themselves, enjoy it.

“That’s the most important thing, show your ability to the world.

“So we are always there for them, they know that if they need to speak to us, but we don’t want to put too much pressure on them.

“Just go out there when you’re on the pitch and just express yourself.”

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

