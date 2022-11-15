Opinion

Just look at all these top England stars missing Qatar World Cup through injury – Inevitable…

It is very interesting when you look at all these top England stars who are missing the Qatar World Cup through injury.

Quite incredible.

As the Qatar World Cup got ever closer, the media debate ramped up ever further.

The timing of this World Cup in the middle of a Premier League season, making it absolutely inevitable that a seriously long list of key England stars would be absent.

Not like what happens when the World Cup is held at the end of a Premier League season…

So anyway, here are all the big England stars who are having to miss out on this November / December 2022 tournament due to injury.

Reece James…and….errrr…all those other ones.

Yes, when it comes to big England stars missing through injury, you have Reece James.

I’m sorry, but this doesn’t exactly match the absolute hysteria that saw the media frothing at the mouth, whenever any English player picked up any knock these past three and a half months.

Was always going to happen we were told, massive numbers of injuries inevitable due to holding a World Cup at this point.

Hmmm, I can think of a lot of issues surrounding this World Cup and the timing of it is one of them, though not when it comes to injuries though.

You see, whenever journalists would play the hysteria card, predictably it was done in the laziest way possible. As in, no need to do any research…after all, why would you need to, as everybody knows, there has never been any injured England stars missing out on a World Cup due to injury, after having had to play an entire full on league season…

Reece James is a decent player, however, with Kieran Trippier available I don’t think James’ absence weakens England whatsoever.

Ben Chilwell is missing as well through injury, not a bad player, but to call him one of the absent ‘England stars’ would be pushing it. He turns 26 next month and has only started nine competitive England matches (qualifiers for Euros and World Cups, plus playing at the actual finals of the two), so you can hardly say he is a massive miss.

Yes, I know both Walker and Phillips are coming back from injury and are in the England squad…but I’m sure there have been countless cases in the past in summer tournaments, where players are included, despite carrying knocks.

The 26 England stars who were named by Gareth Squad in his squad:

1: JORDAN PICKFORD

2: KYLE WALKER

3: LUKE SHAW

4: DECLAN RICE

5: JOHN STONES

6: HARRY MAGUIRE

7: JACK GREALISH

8: JORDAN HENDERSON

9: HARRY KANE

10: RAHEEM STERLING

11: MARCUS RASHORD

12: KIERAN TRIPPIER

13: NICK POPE

14: KALVIN PHILLIPS

15: ERIC DIER

16: CONOR COADY

17: BUKAYO SAKA

18: TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

19: MASON MOUNT

20: PHIL FODEN

21: BEN WHITE

22: JUDE BELLINGHAM

23: AARON RAMSDALE

24: CALLUM WILSON

25: JAMES MADDISON

26: CONOR GALLAGHER

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, with NUFC player (potential!) involvement highlighted:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

Monday 21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

