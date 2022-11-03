News

Joelinton keeping positive as he will be supporting Newcastle United from home after picking up award

Joelinton has had an ‘interesting’ time so far at Newcastle United.

It is now three years and for months since the then 22 year old arrived in a (then) club record £40m transfer from Hoffenheim.

Some 116 Premier League appearances later, Joelinton has scored 11 goals.

However, that doesn’t even scratch the surface when describing the journey he has already been on since arriving on Tyneside back in July 2019.

Joelinton so unlucky to arrive at a point when we were all suffering under Mike Ashley and his disastrous move to force Rafa Benitez out and bring in stooge / patsy Steve Bruce.

Total chaos in how the club was now run yet again, with Ashley hands on pulling the strings, Joelinton thrown up front as an out and out centre forward, following his one season at the top level when he had been excellent for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and Champions League, playing a more withdrawn role towards the left hand side.

Such was the incompetence with Bruce not having a clue what to do with the club’s record signing, he actually started to regularly leave him out of the team! Indeed, in Steve Bruce’s final 50 Premier League matches at Newcastle, he only selected Joelinton to start in 28 of them.

Anyway, happy days now for Joelinton and the rest of us.

A proper quality manager in charge and getting the very best out of both boys from Brazil, as well as pretty much every other NUFC player.

Indeed, Wednesday night saw Joelinton named the NUDSA (Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association) NUFC player of the year.

What a turn around it has been.

Joelinton though will be supporting his teammates from home this weekend, five yellow cards meaning a one game suspension. On Wednesday night the club released their usual weekly training images and whilst 22 first team squad players could be seen (read HERE) Joelinton notably couldn’t be seen. It looking very likely that Eddie Howe has given Joelinton a bit of a rest and a chance to spend bonus time with family, as he can’t play this weekend at Southampton.

Joelinton speaking to ITV on Wednesday night, the Brazilian having picked up the player of the year award from NUDSA (Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association):

“Since day one, I come here to a lot of love.

“The people, sometimes they don’t understand when you are the number nine and don’t score and the team is not going well, but the people here still came to me.

“I always try to be positive because (that is) the only way we can change things and that was what I did.

“I kept my mind positive.

“I always have the help from my teammates, everyone from the club, my family and for me, that’s the most important time and I try to do my best every day.

“It feels good.

“I’m very happy to receive this (player of the year award).

“It means people, the fans, see what you’re doing on the pitch.

“How much work you put in there and I always try to do my best for the club and I’m very happy.

“We are doing very well.

“Good week of training, we are doing well, we are happy.

“I will support them from home.

“I wish the guys the best and I hope they can bring the three points back home.”

Joelinton asked if Newcastle United could finish top four and qualify for the Champions League?

“Why not?”

