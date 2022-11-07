Opinion

Jim White with Newcastle United comments triggers amusing over the top response from the haters

Jim White has triggered an amusing over the top response with these words on Newcastle United.

The Sky Sports / Talksport presenter making these comments below after Sunday’s final whistle.

Newcastle United scoring four or more goals for the fourth time in the last seven games.

Jim White of Sky Sports / Talksport after Newcastle United won at Southampton to move third top:

“Wow, 1-4 a win here against Southampton today!

“Only one loss in 14 for Newcastle United.

“Take a bow lads, take a bow!”

Jim White has a £1,000 bet with Simon Jordan, which is whether or not Newcastle United finish top six this season.

A small correction / qualification on what the Sky Sports / Talksport presenter said. It is a case of only one loss in 14 games in the Premier League for Newcastle this season but it is actually one defeat in 16 PL matches when you include the end of last season. Whilst in all competitions, NUFC have only lost one of their last 17 matches.

The replies to these latest Jim White positive Newcastle United comments…

‘(Villa fan) Jim White follows whoever gives him the free directors seat… supported Villa for a few games last year when they paid for his seat and now become a sound piece for the Saudi regime I see.’

‘Mohammed bin Salman will be happy.’

‘(Sheffield Wednesday fan) Jim it’s getting embarrassing now, why are you following Newcastle???’

‘(Sunderland fan) Gotta be little uncomfortable with your increasing closeness. You’d even think they had money or something.’

‘(Arsenal fan) Calm down Rihanna.’

‘(Arsenal fan) Don’t forget your check list when talking about Arsenal for 10 seconds in your 3 hour show. So can spend more time dribbling over newcastle.’

‘(Liverpool fan) We going to slagging off Liverpool again tomorrow Jim? Just so I know when I need to switch off?’

‘(Spurs fan) You backing the Saudi nation Jimmy.’

‘(Man Utd fan) Who, the team who are owned by murderous dictators…’

(***ED: The lack of self-awareness from Man U fans is spectacular, their club having taking taken massive amounts of cash for 15 seasons and counting from Saudi Arabia state owned organisations in sponsorship, millions and millions every year and this is the 15th year in a row!)

‘(Stockport fan) Sportswashing.)

‘Who sold their sole to the blood thirsty Saudi regime stay classy Newcastle.’

(***ED: Well, I remember the old terrace chant of ‘Shoes off if you love the Toon’ but I must admit, I wasn’t aware of Newcastle fans now selling their shoes to the Saudi Arabia PIF…)

‘(Liverpool fan) Wow! it’s amazing what oil money can do.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Are you being paid by their PR team?’

‘(Everton fan) Jim, they are still a tinpot club who’ve never won a thing.’

