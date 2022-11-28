Opinion

Jacob Murphy to start ahead of Allan Saint-Maximin – A little bit controversial but…

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Paul Patterson:

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn (lb), Joelinton, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson.

This question has probably stirred a few head scratchers in the comments sections, on the exclusion of Saint-Maximin, but the reasoning is simple. He hasn’t been involved enough this season for him to be considered as a regular starter.

He’s got something, we all know that, but his fitness and contribution thus far hasn’t been worthy of a place in a must win game.

As much, it may be somewhat controversial, but Jacob Murphy has contributed more and been a more valuable player in our good form. I’m hoping that the second half of the season is more fruitful for our French enigma.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

Very hard question to be honest. I’ll leave Alexander Isak out because we haven’t seen enough of him but to me he looks like a good Shola Ameobi, as odd as that sounds. I’m sure there will be more goals from him on his return from injury.

Botman has been a colossus at the back after being blended in wisely by Howe. He’s looking like a Rolls Royce of a defender for us.

Bruno is Bruno, there’s nothing more to really say, the first “Real Deal” in midfield since Yohan Cabaye and boy does he love it here. The difference being that we won’t be the stepping stone that was sold to Cabaye. He’s another that was bedded in gently by the manager and we’re reaping the rewards.

Nick Pope has been a snip at £10m-£12m.

I was really disappointed with the behaviour of Martin Dubravka. From what I saw, it was a case of throwing his toys out of the pram because genuine competition was brought in and he appeared not to like it. The grass down Old Trafford doesn’t seem to be greener and whilst there’s a gulf in class from Pope downwards, I’m delighted with the quality we now have “In the middle of our goal”…

“Big” Dan Burn is a strange one. He’s been played out of position but the tactic is simple, Trippier goes forward from right back and Burn shifts across to be a third centre back, giving us more tasty options in attack.

This has an effect on the next one in the list, Matt Targett. He’s a good left back and a great option to have late in the game when horses for courses are required, but to start him would disrupt what’s working very well, he’s been very unlucky.

Then you have Chris Wood. The player that can start an argument among fans quite easily and I can’t fathom out why. He’s a £10m player that came with an overinflated price because we were desperate for a striker, ANY striker. He came in and we went on a brilliant run that has saved this club years of time in regards to “the project”. I think some have forgotten that some players are brought in to do a job, no more no less. Let’s be clear, he DIDN’T have to score goals to be a success. I’m not over-egging the pudding when I say that his signing was vital in contributing to seeing what we’re seeing now, as soon as we are seeing it.

Final remarks though have to made on Trippier.

The player is the Brian Kilcline of the modern era. The game changer. The player that came when most other players would have said “No thanks” and the impact has been immeasurable. And boy am I delighted he said yes. 10/10.

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

This has Miggy Almiron written all over it, doesn’t it.

I’d have to go for his curling effort from outside the box against Aston Villa, which I was sat right behind in Leazes Corner.

I’ll follow that up with his winner against Everton (once again, sat in Leazes Corner).

You could pick his first goal down at Fulham but for the sake of variety, I’ll go with Alain Saint-Maximin’s late point saving volley away at Wolves.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

Each match has amazed me the longer the season has gone on.

“This’ll be the one where we’ll come unstuck”, “This’ll be that one game too far” and yet this team finds a way.

However, the match against Chelsea at St James’ Park was the best to be at. It sent the lads off to their respective countries for the World Cup or gave some a breather that weren’t doing so. It was a later kick off, under the lights and we got the result we all wanted against one of the big boys.

There was a bit of needle between the two teams near the end with some of the Chelsea players getting kicked up in the air, as our lot preserved our lead through yet more ludicrous added on time. The Guinness pre (and post) match also tasted better around town. Funny that always happens after a win.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson.

No particular order as they are all vital.

If I was pressed, I’d go for Callum Wilson. I’ve stated previously that we can get by for a while with Chris Wood, we also have Isak, but Wilson just offers that classic centre forward that the others don’t.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

Tricky one that. On one hand I’m pleased a lot of our squad have time to put their feet up, they deserve it. On the other hand, I’ll play the long game.

These players that have gone away will be talking to each other. Their international team mates will be asking “What’s happening with you at Newcastle?” and “You’re doing well in third place in the Premier League”. This can only be good when looking at attracting fellow international class players in future. That doesn’t provide much of an answer in regards to the rest of THIS season but it will certainly benefit us going forward.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle to finish this season?

I wouldn’t have done so, plain and simple.

Football can do this sort of stuff.

If you’d asked me I would have said we’ll finish 7th-10th. Right now, anything other than top six will be a bit of an anti climax. I won’t be calling anyone out for it or demanding an inquisition but you just get the feeling that top six is on. If it ends up being top four? #Cans will become #Kegs in May 2023.

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

That’s a right curve ball. I’ll sit on the fence and say 5th. but if it’s 6th, I won’t be disappointed. If it’s 4th? #Kegs.

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

Nonplussed either way, I trust his judgement. If we had gone out, it would have been a mistake, but we didn’t.

The longer we go on in the competition, the stronger the selection will be. Oh and another thing. For this season ONLY, I value aiming for a top four place over aiming for winning the League Cup. I’d like to be greedy and do both but we’ll see. I think top four is doable over winning the cup and it will be vital for attracting players. The bigger picture if you like. Just felt I’d drop that hand grenade in as it’s likely to divide the room.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

Newcastle win the League Cup, Duh!

Like I’ve just stated, winning the League Cup would be good. No, scratch that, it would be great. I feel qualifying for the Champions League would be a game changer and I don’t get anyone that would snub it if the possibility was there. We WILL win trophies and I’m sure they are around the corner. The League Cup over England winning owt? No contest.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

Not really bothered.

It would be nice for the international contingent to do well for their respective nations and the knock on effects it has for Newcastle but apart from watching a bit of football, I’m just focusing on Bournemouth in the cup in Christmas week.

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

I’ll have to give you six.

He did an interview this season with Alan Shearer and The Athletic where he was asked about his plans and ambitions at the club.

He said, “I’m not here to just exist”.

After the last 14 years, I damn near cried when I read those words.

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

I think Manchester City will always be there until Pep Guardiola leaves, then they may likely have a drop off for a few years.

Manchester United seem to be having a crisis ever since Fergie retired and I don’t see them going for the title anytime soon.

Chelsea flatter to deceive and Tottenham are an injury or two away from looking very ordinary.

Liverpool seem to be in constant transition and Klopp seems to be having an ongoing meltdown over their mediocrity.

Arsenal are the strange one this season. They used to typically do well then fade away late season and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on second half of the campaign.

In short, I don’t know. What I do know is we’ve added ourself into the mix of “Clubs to start worrying about” and it’s brilliant.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

I’m not going into naming names and for good reason. I’ve stated previously that I’d take James Ward Prowse over James Maddison but to be honest, I think the club will have other options going forward. It’s actually difficult to name a POSITION to strengthen over naming actual players to sign. I think the objective will be to upgrade the fringe players rather than add to the core group. That is unless a big name player leaves.

The one thing that seems topical at the minute is Ronaldo. We DO NOT want (or need) this preening prima donna. Eddie Howe is building a team that is together and with an all for one and one for all attitude. The lads here have bought into that mantra and anyone that we look to sign that doesn’t accept that, need not apply.

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United owners?

As a mere fan with no control over it, I really don’t care.

Once you start branding an owner “dodgy” you open a real can of worms over a lot of owners throughout the course of the history of Premier League football.

Are the Glazers good for Manchester United?

Was Roman Abramovich derided when he bought Chelsea?

Was Mike Ashley looked on as a great custodian for ourselves?

The answer to all these is no, but who am I, or any individual fan, to question ownership? It’s either that or just leave the game alone altogether.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

I’m feeling great with things. The project is motoring on nicely and we can’t grumble at how far we’ve come in such a short space of time.

And with that said, I’ll close by simply saying that every supporter chooses a football club to follow. Most choose theirs through geography or peer (usually parent) pressure. Some simply choose their club by picking the most successful club of the day, glory hunters if you will.

Our fans didn’t / don’t have that luxury. You won’t find many (if any) living Newcastle fans saying they started supporting the club because they saw the club captain lift a trophy, or parade through the town centre on an open top bus with one. They will more likely say that they enjoyed the football being played and tell a story about how they welcomed the team back from a cup final (or even a semi final) as losers and that next year will be “our year”.

This ownership along with Eddie Howe WILL get that particular monkey off our back sooner rather than later, I’m convinced on that. You can see it happening simply because of the attitude from the owners, professionalism from the manager and the performances on the pitch reflect both and it’s being appreciated in the stands.

The previous owner had no interest in either hearts or minds of both the team and the fanbase. That’s what’s changed in the club. Engaging with the fans and putting the clubs interests ahead of any one individual has become the most important factor in driving this club forward.

You can point to Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi attending games across all levels of the club, including the lasses, the work being done to improving the training facilities, the commercial partnerships being done, football and business people being brought in to build the club into what it always should have been. All the blocks are being put in place in double quick time.

And in the middle of it all is Eddie Howe. I still can’t shake those words out of my head.- “I’m not here to just exist”

This club has always had the potential to be a big club, I mean a REAL big club, yet the last 14 years it’s acted like a club that didn’t want to exist at all.

On October 7th 2021, Newcastle United came back and everything points to it being an enjoyable ride once again. Enjoy it, because every match, win lose or draw, now just makes me look forward to the next one.

That’s football and that’s this club all over.

