Jack Grealish and Miguel Almiron – Don’t you just love this latest pre-World Cup update…

Thank you Jack Grealish. Your total lack of class has paid major dividends for Newcastle United.

Six months ago embarrassing himself at Man City’s title celebrations, when bizarrely choosing that moment to humiliate a random player from another team.

Now as we all look forward to a break from proper football, as the Qatar World Cup takes place, a perfect time to reflect on what has happened since that momentous and embarrassing (for Jack Grealish) moment in May.

Jack Grealish celebrating Manchester City’s Premier League title win and coming out with the following on – 23 May 2022:

Bernardo Silva:

“What were the secrets yesterday (to 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa that won the title for Man City)?”

Jack Grealish:

“There were two.

“Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like (Miguel) Almiron.

“Secondly, he (pointing at Bernardo Silva), he has been so good this season but get him off the pitch.”

The lack of self-awareness was extraordinary…record signing £100m Jack Grealish had been an absolute passenger for much of this season, yet to hear his arrogance, you would think he had been the big star leading them to the title win.

In reality, Jack Grealish had been carried by the rest of the squad and in the entire season only scored three Premier League goals. That made him only the tenth highest scorer, even central defender Laporte scored more (four) than Grealish.

A total lack of class in May shown by Jack Grealish, celebrating the pinnacle of his career so far, he chooses that moment to put down a fellow professional footballer.

Looking back to the final round of Premier League matches last season, Pep Guardiola showed exactly what he thought of Jack Grealish and how reliable (or not) he thought his record signing was.

Having to win that final game (home to Villa) of the season to clinch the title, Pep Guardiola selected fourteen players who ended up on the pitch and not one of them was Jack Grealish.

The club’s record signing and yet Pep Guardiola couldn’t trust Jack Grealish, not in his starting eleven on that Sunday and certainly now when it came to making changes and bringing on substitutes to try and turn it around.

Guardiola leaving Jack Grealish sitting on the bench for the duration as his squad mates won Manchester City (and Grealish) the title.

Honestly, Jack Grealish should have been embarrassed to even pick up his Premier League winners medal, never mind trying to humiliate a fellow professional footballer such as Miguel Almiron just for cheap laughs.

Very appropriately and timely, Saturday provided a perfect update to this Jack Grealish and Miguel Almiron mini-saga.

Miguel Almiron yet again at the heart of the action / win for Newcastle United. Playing the full game in an all action performance, with the cherry on the cake icing, the fact that Miggy laid on the winner for Joe Willock against Chelsea due to his persistence and flair.

A very different story earlier yesterday afternoon at the Etihad. Man City losing 2-1 at home to Brentford, chasing the game throughout after going behind early on. Jack Grealish, despite his £100m record price tag, named amongst the subs and Pep Guardiola not trusting Grealish to try and help turn the game around, leaving him on the bench the entire length of this defeat.

It has become a bit of a regular thing for Jack Grealish, only six Premier League starts this season and since joining Man City, he has only started 28 of 52 PL matches.

In contrast, Almiron has started all 15 PL matches this season for NUFC and been on the pitch for 1,264 of the possible 1, 350 PL minutes.

In all competitions this season, both players have made 16 appearances.

Miguel Almiron repeatedly influencing games / results with eight goals and one assist so far this season.

Jack Grealish with one goal and zero assists in his 16 appearances this season, despite having that glittering array of Man City stars to help him make his contribution.

So, anyway, thanks again Jack Grealish.

You are very lucky to be going to the Qatar World Cup considering how little you have contributed this past year and a half at Man City, but at least you have made one decent contribution, helping Miguel Almiron to reach a whole different level.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

