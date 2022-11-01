Opinion

Ivan Toney better than Callum Wilson? You have to be joking when looking at these facts…

A lot of outsiders (non-Newcastle United fans!) have been enjoying the fact that Ivan Toney has ended up proving himself to be a Premier League level striker.

Signed for £500,000 from Northampton as a 19 year old in summer 2015, the 2015/16 season saw Ivan Toney make two appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle United, his first ever and then his last ever. Five minutes each in home draws against Man Utd (3-3) and Chelsea (2-2).

To get Ivan Toney regular football, two loan spells that 2015/16 season, both at Barnsley. The striker scoring one goal in 18 League One appearances.

Fast forward to the summer of 2018 and after three years at Newcastle United, the now 22 year old had been out on loan six times and scored 26 goals in 96 third tier games.

Newcastle United getting a bid in from yet another League One club, they sold Ivan Toney for £500,000, getting their money back, plus a clause entitling NUFC to another 30% of any future fee if Peterborough sold him. Something which generated another £2m / £3m when Brentford swooped in summer 2020.

A lot of people wanting to believe it was a massive obvious blunder by Rafa Benitez / Newcastle United, when the reality was that whilst on NUFC’s books, Ivan Toney hadn’t done anything to suggest he had a career ahead of him in the Premier League. A classic case of a player who has then later improved as he has got older and more experienced, maybe something just clicking with him and working harder as well.

Anyway, now we have a case where Ivan Toney is competing for a space in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad.#

To add extra spice, Newcastle’s Callum Wilson is also competing for a place on the plane.

This is how the bookies currently rate the chances of the various strikers when it comes to making the final 26 man squad with England:

Harry Kane 1/12, Marcus Rashford 1/4, Ivan Toney 8/15, Tammy Abraham 4/7, Callum Wilson 4/6, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 5/1, Ollie Watkins 16/1

If Gareth Southgate goes with five strikers, then it looks very much to be five obvious choices for the places. If Southgate though only decides to take four (or less…), then there is a competition to be decided.

When it comes to competing for the England squad that will be named in nine days time, I have to say, Ivan Toney better than Callum Wilson? You have to be joking when looking at these facts…

Don’t get me wrong, I think Ivan Toney has done well and looks a decent striker, but compared to Callum Wilson? I simply don’t see how anybody can rate the Brentford player higher.

Simple obvious stats:

In the Premier League for Brentford, Ivan Toney has made 45 Premier League starts and scored 20 goals.

In total, Ivan Toney playing 4,078 PL minutes and averaging a goal every 204 minutes in the top tier.

For Newcastle United in the Premier League, Callum Wilson has made 48 Premier League starts and scored 26 goals.

In total, Callum Wilson playing 4,209 PL minutes and averaging a goal every 162 minutes, better than a goal every two matches worth of minutes.

On top of his Newcastle United stats, when you add his time at Bournemouth in the Premier League, he has an overall record of 157 PL starts and 67 goals, showing that season after season he could regularly score goals even when playing for struggling teams in the Premier League.

You can only really say that it has been this season and the last couple of matches last season when he came back from injury, that you can say Callum Wilson is playing in a progressive looking team in the Premier League.

He actually has eight goals in his last ten Premier League starts and is arguably now looking as good as he has ever been, if not better.

The way Callum Wilson played against the Tottenham defence (Eric Dier) and Aston Villa’s (Tyrone Mings), he had their lives. Dier is apparently nailed on to go to Qatar and Mings also seemingly a contender, well here’s hoping the opposition defenders are of a similar standard if indeed Wilson does go to Qatar and gets on the pitch.

Callum Wilson is absolutely running into the right kind of form at the right time and as always, I think only injury can stop him getting on the plane as part of this England squad.

I think as well that you have to ask the question, if it was a choice in the Premier League of Ivan Toney or Callum Wilson, then surely the vast majority of neutrals would be picking the Newcastle player if they are honest.

Also worth pointing out as well, I know Callum Wilson has a number of penalties scored as part of his Premier League totals, but of the 20 Premier League goals that Ivan Toney has scored in his entire career, only 12 have been in open play, with eight of them penalties.

