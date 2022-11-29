Opinion

Incredible post-Qatar 12 Newcastle United games (6 PL 6 Cup) in 45 days could decide season

The Qatar World Cup was always going to make this season ‘interesting’ for Newcastle United and the other 19 Premier League clubs.

However, just how ‘interesting’ it could potentially prove to be, is now unfolding.

As well as the stop / start nature of this season with a World Cup happening bang in the middle, there is the simple fact that whilst there is a break of over six weeks currently happening in the Premier League match schedule, only two weeks have been added on (a week at either end) to help offset the Qatar World Cup break.

Bottom line is, just as many matches to be played but packed into a far shorter time scale.

This is before you start factoring in cup competitions…not something of course that was ever really a significant factor, or indeed any kind of a factor, over the course of the 14 seasons Newcastle United kicked off under the control of Mike Ashley.

Ashley even had an official policy of getting out of the cups as early as possible, in order to concentrate purely on hopeful Premier League survival for another year.

Moving swiftly fast forward to the present day and hoping for another season of survival as the only aim, has been well and truly binned.

However, that does present additional, but welcome, challenges…

A lot of Newcastle United fans had the feeling that it was a very busy start to the season, they may need to think again.

After kicking off with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 6 August, it was 98 days later when Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday 12 November. That averaged out at a game every six days or so.

Well, after this Qatar World Cup, Newcastle United will kick off again with a League Cup home match against Bournemouth on Wednesday 21 December 2022, then in a 45 day stretch that is currently due to end with West Ham at home on Saturday 4 February 2023 (still waiting for TV selections to be made, Newcastle United could have 12 matches to play.

That’s right, 12 (TWELVE) games over a 45 day stretch, which averages out at a game every three and a half to four days!!!

This is the potential Newcastle United schedule post-Qatar, the potential twelve games including six Premier League matches and what could be two FA Cup games and four League Cup ones…

Wednesday 21 December (League Cup fourth round)

Newcastle v Bournemouth – 7.45pm

Monday 26 December 2022 (Premier League)

Leicester v Newcastle (Amazon Prime) 3pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 (Premier League)

Newcastle v Leeds 3pm

Tuesday 3 January 2023 (Premier League)

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 8pm

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 (FA Cup third round)

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

(Week commencing) Monday 9 January 2023 (League Cup quarter-finals)

Newcastle United???

Sunday 15 January (Premier League)

Newcastle v Fulham (Sky Sports) 2pm

Saturday 21 January (Premier League)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 5.30pm

(Week commencing) Monday 23 January 2023 (League Cup semi-final first leg)

Newcastle United???

(Weekend of) Saturday 28 January 2023 (FA Cup fourth round)

Newcastle United???

(Week commencing) Monday 30 January 2023 (League Cup semi-final second leg)

Newcastle United???

Saturday 4 February 2023 (Premier League)

Newcastle v West Ham (TBC – TV selections not announced as yet)

Preparation is going to be everything you feel, what a relief / boost to have Eddie Howe overseeing what could be a very busy (and exciting!) time for Newcastle United. I feel sick to the stomach imagining the carnage if Steve Bruce was still in charge and had this potential Newcastle United schedule facing him. Also, can you imagine the level of moaning and getting his excuses in, in advance!!

Anyway, this is how the basic preparations are looking as Eddie Howe prepares his team / squad to get back into action…

Sunday 4 December 2022

NUFC first team squad fly to Saudi Arabia for warm weather break.

Thursday 8 December 2022 (Friendly)

Al-Hilal v Newcastle – Time and venue TBC

Saturday 10 December 2022

NUFC first team squad return from Saudi Arabia warm weather break.

Saturday 17 December 2022 (Friendly)

Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano 12.30

The Athletic report that there is also a third friendly planned during this World Cup break but opponents and date / time / venue are yet to be made public.

With Sheffield Wednesday drawn out of the hat last night in the FA Cup, Newcastle United and their fans now know for sure eight matches to be played in this 45 day stretch.

Now we can all at least finally dream once again of potential cup success, as well as ongoing progress / competing in the Premier League. It is now down to Eddie Howe, the players and indeed the supporters as well, to see whether there will be indeed, anything between one and four bonus cup matches in that 45 day stretch.

After this period of the season, mid-February then sees those involved in European competition, also having those games to deal with, unlike NUFC (for the time being…).

A key thing to take into account is IF Newcastle United did pull this off and after the weekend of Saturday 4 February they were still competitive at the top end of the Premier League AND still in both domestic cup competitions, then thing would calm down a little in terms of fixture congestion for NUFC.

After the West Ham home game, Newcastle only have three more Premier League matches scheduled for the rest of February.

As for the cups, after the potential schedule above (ending with that West Ham at home on Saturday 4 February), if Newcastle were still in both cups, then they wouldn’t have further games until the League Cup final on Sunday 26 February and then FA Cup fifth round in the midweek of Wednesday 1 March.

I think I need a lie down…

