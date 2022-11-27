Opinion

Imagine that? Kind Mike Ashley? Do me a favour!

There was an article on The Mag this weekend that was in part entertaining and also make some excellent points, however, it all unravelled when the author predictably raised the spectre of Mike Ashley and his seemingly undying devotion towards the odious oaf.

I am of course, talking about the Monk’s recent foray into writing for The Mag.

I find it hard to believe that anyone can portray Mike Ashley as kind or generous. CAshley, as I refer to him, sucked the joy out of being a Newcastle United fan and managed to alienate the vast majority of us. His fourteen years at the helm were simply awful and nearly did for us.

I appreciate that what I’m saying in this article is familiar, but I don’t think we should ever forget…..

Looking back, there was perhaps some optimism in 2008. CAshley had deposed the Halls and the Shepherds, thank goodness some of us rejoiced…and the then 43-year-old retailer, decked out in replica kit, proceeded to go on the lash with some fans as Sam Allardyce was sacked, and we all embraced King Kev’s second coming.

However, that was short lived, the cockney mafia of Dennis Wise and Derek Llambias had been installed as director of football and CEO respectively, and when Wise insisted on buying Xisco, King Kev voted with his feet, claiming constructive dismissal and winning £2m at an employment tribunal. The cracks in CAshley’s veneer were starting to appear and he no longer supped with the fans, even his attendance on matchday at St James became more and more infrequent.

Besides Wise and Llambias, we’ve also had to endure Keith Bishop and Justin Barnes, as well as Lee Charnley. Whilst in the dugout, there was the inexplicable appointment of Joe Kinnear, who steered us towards the relegation trapdoor before needing heart surgery.

When Shearer couldn’t stop CAshley’s first relegation in 2009 and didn’t stay on, Chris Hughton got us back up as champions at the first attempt. Hughton was seen as a decent bloke but when things weren’t looking too bad, with Newcastle mid-table after hammering Steve Bruce’s 5under1and 5-1, he was ruthlessly disposed of and replaced by Alan Pardew.

At this time, we increasingly became more and more reliant on Graham Carr’s shopping expeditions to France, which yielded mixed results, although we somehow managed to finish fifth at the end of the 2011/12 campaign and got to the quarter finals of the Europa League the following year.

In between, let’s not forget CAshley renamed St James’ Park (I won’t remind you of what he tried to rechristen it as), a loan shark became our main sponsor and we suffered the ignominy of pictures of our players taking ice baths in wheelie bins at the dilapidated training facility in Benton appearing online.

CAshley also sold off land at the back of the Gallowgate for personal gain, whilst probably rendering any serious expansion at the south end of the stadium null and void for the rest of eternity. He also brought back Kinnear as director of football.

Alan Pardew headbutted the Hull City player, David Meyler, in a disgraceful touchline episode that saw Pardew banned for seven games. After Pardew’s departure, the hapless Geordie (John Carver) took us from mid-table respectability to narrowly avoiding relegation, only after a last day win over West Ham. Jonas Gutierrez got an assist and a goal in the 2-0 victory, which was made all the more poignant because it was the Argentine’s last game for us, before he later won a disability discrimination lawsuit against CAshley, for the disgraceful way he’d been treated when testing positive for testicular cancer.

In the close season, Carver had to go, but another stalwart of mediocrity, the Wally with the Brolly, replaced him. Result? The 2015/16 campaign was a disaster. McClaren was sacked in March and Rafa Benitez was a surprise appointment to succeed the fake Dutchman, but despite his gallant efforts couldn’t stop the rot, and CAshley took us down for a second time.

In less than a decade, the bloke who had been so successful in retail since leaving school, had presided over two relegations and had also lost two high profile employment cases. That’s quite something!

Whether you like him or not, Rafa got us up, like Hughton did, as champions and at the first attempt. His pragmatic approach wasn’t universally liked, being perhaps overly defensive, but he played to the strengths of an increasingly threadbare squad that was devoid of the talent necessary to progress in England’s top flight. Rafa at least steered us to victory against the teams around us, the six-pointers that really counted.

There’s no doubt that the Spaniard got us, the fans and the city, plus he worked with the West End foodbank, as he had with Spirit of Shankly during his time at Anfield. Rafa’s populism amongst the fans was too much for CAshley who denied him the necessary funds to progress and was no doubt irritated by it all. Letting Rafa leave was unforgiveable but by then, loyal fans who had been there before the Halls and the Shepherds were voting with their feet in droves. By the time Bruceless was making life for us long suffering fans even more unbearable, CAshley was giving season tickets away.

In three short years, we’d gone from sell out crowds in the second tier, to relying on people turning up who hadn’t paid the admission fee. The covid pandemic and the enforced spectator ban gave the Cabbage some respite, but his tactics and all round persona, were sucking the lifeblood from the club. In every respect, CAshley had appointed someone perhaps more unpopular than himself.

That was shrewd and CAshley knows the price of everything…but the value of nothing.

His only saving grace was that he never gave up on giving Richard Masters a bloody nose and the takeover happened, thank goodness.

I was asked a question recently as to where we’d be now if the takeover hadn’t happened.

Languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship with Bruceless still presiding over first team affairs, was my response.

