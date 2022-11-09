I reckon I will have paint free plums for many years to come and no walking down Barrack road naked…

Opinion

Well, this is starting to get silly.

As I am a very old Newcastle United supporter , I am struggling to shake off my built in pessimism, which waits for the next game to be the one where the wheels come off.

You know, games like Southampton away.

However, I now believe that they aren’t going to come off, because Newcastle United are a very good football team.

I was one of those who thought seventh or eighth would have been progress this season, but now I’m dusting down the old passport (actually it is a new blue one), in preparation for our trips over the channel next season.

Am I too soon to think like that? We shall see…but I don’t think so.

For those of us around during Kevin and Bobby’s time, we took it for granted that each season involved Europe, but it’s a decade since the last time Newcastle United qualified

Do you remember our last European game?

I certainly do. I can’t say the same for my brother though.

It was a midweek Europa League quarter-final against Benfica, with United 3-1 down from the first leg, 52,000 turned up to see if we could turn things around.

My two siblings took the day off , so hit the town for lunchtime. Not that eating was on their minds.

By the time I joined them about 5pm, they were God knows how many pints into a serious session. It took some persuasion to remind them there was a match to watch and leave the pub 20 minutes before kick-off.

My memories of the match is that we gave it a real go (am I right?), but as the game went on, the more anxious the crowd got. After about an hour, some of them behind us started to get on the back of the team, which really isn’t advisable when our lad has had a dozen pints.

Its sets him off, doing his electrocuted orangutan impression. His arms flailing, shouting at those around us.

“Stop f…… moaning and try singing yah miserable beggars/”

He then starts a very drunk one man “toon toon, black and white army” chant for about three minutes.

Suddenly he stops in mid-chant, looks at brother number three, turns a funny colour and proceeds to chuck up on his jeans, before staggering out his seat and toward the toilets.

The second he disappears down the tunnel, Papiss Cisse scores and we are just one goal away from the semi-finals. For 20 minutes we are all chewing our nails but with the last kick Benfica score and it’s over.

So it’s time to wake our kid up (now back in his seat) and head into the night.

Three days later we get beat by the unwashed 0-3 at home, shortly followed with a 0-6 hammering by Liverpool in our next match at St James’ Park.

All that hope, suddenly all gone, but I guess that’s what being a Newcastle supporter was all about, summed up in three games.

Not anymore my friends.

Those times are gone and I simply don’t believe I will ever see us get hammered by Sunlan again.

I’m so sure of that, I will state in print that should we get beat by three goals off the Mackems again, I will paint one testicle red and one testicle white, before walking down Barrack road naked.

However, I reckon I will have paint free plums for many years to come.

