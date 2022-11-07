Opinion

Hypothetical dilemma comes to life for Eddie Howe

This is mint, isn’t it? For anyone who doesn’t know, the Eddie Howe walloping of Southampton, coupled with Villa’s win over the lesser light of Manchester, means that Newcastle United are now assured of staying in a Champions League spot until after Christmas.

We can enjoy the World Cup from our lofty perch and reflect on a job done magnificently by Eddie Howe and the team in the first tranche of this unique season.

Once we have navigated the final couple of games, that is.

I knew this would happen.

There is a down side to being a good team and it has arrived unexpectedly early.

Let’s look back for a second, unpalatable though it is. Over the past 15 years spent largely fighting relegation there is a fear accompanying any defeat, that it might create an alarming fall near or below that dastardly line, that the threat of relegation might become unavoidable, as it occasionally and unforgivably did.

However, the contrast to this was the fact that bad days could often be tolerable, as fellow relegation fodder would, by their very nature, fail to capitalise on your own misfortune. Look at last year, when we got to mid-January with only one win, yet managed to get out of the relegation zone by stringing a pair of wins together once Jonjo’s seminal free kick at Leeds kick-started the revolution.

Now though, the threat of a failure breathes heavily down the neck. Slip up and the big guns around you will punish you, and you might need to check that league table through clenched hands. This is the fear that kicked in when we posted a magnificent win at Spurs, with former big Charlies come deserved relegation fodder Villa and Southampton up next. On paper this was six points but we all feared the old problem of NUFC just not turning up.

Fear ye not, as an aggregate 8-1 win over a pair we well owed such beatings, has left us in the exalted position we are set to occupy for the next seven weeks at least. Champions League is suddenly being chuntered about as a realistic possibility.

And with this realisation, we suddenly have the actualisation of an age old dilemma.

I have lost track of the times down the years that the question has been asked of a Newcastle specific audience or even wider, as to which you would prefer if given the option, Champions League qualification or lifting an actual cup, even if it were the lesser coveted league cup. Well, this coming week will see Eddie Howe having to address a real-life version of this dilemma.

On Wednesday, we have Crystal Palace at home in the league cup. In the same round, Man City face Chelsea, while Man Utd once again come up against the resurgent Villa and Arsenal face a difficult tie with Brighton. With no upsets there will be a maximum of 12 Premier League sides in the next round and with a kind draw this might start looking like a very winnable trophy. The prospect of fudging it up by undercooking the Palace match is something that could be regretted in the long run.

Line up changes are, of course, entirely manageable. Targett is due a game and the likes of Fraser and Lascelles could surely slot in with little disruption, buttressed by the safety net of a loaded bench. But our strength in depth isn’t quite there yet, and too many changes might leave us vulnerable if Palace turn up full strength, but are a few changes a necessity?

I reckon most people would tell you Newcastle’s position in the top four is only temporary, with the usual suspects who haven’t started as well, set to usurp interlopers like us. This assertion could be seriously tested should we be able to post another statement result by beating Chelsea next week. As well as assuring third place for the break, this would create a nine point gap to the blues, with Liverpool a similar distance behind. The gravitas attached to this standing would surely help attract at least one key signing that can be courted during the World Cup, signed in early January and integrated in time to give us a timely boost around the point that everyone else is getting lumbered with a string of difficult European matches. Chelsea could be the biggest game of the week, given the extra impetus it could add to the invasion of the top four.

So, what to do?

Does Eddie Howe pick his strongest side for both games, given the lengthy break awaiting should they be quite capable of giving it rock all in both, before having a nice recharge in some part of the Middle East? Or does the manager need to (eek) choose?

This could be the closest we’ve been to an actual immediate choice between League Cup or Champions League qualification. Both remain far off ambitions, but both could take large steps towards being reality if the days ahead continue in the same vein as the weeks preceding.

If it was a binary choice, win one and lose one, I think opinion might be divided.

One of the many great things about the club we are now is that we surely don’t have to choose. Let’s have a massive week then, and set ourselves up for a break that will be an initial relief, swiftly switching to an intolerable nuisance.

Eddie’s Mags man, let’s do it!

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

