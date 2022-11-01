Opinion

Harry Redknapp selects this trio of Newcastle United stars

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three players from the game at St James’ Park, as Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 4-0.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose these three Newcastle United stars…

Jordan Pickford

Everton were probably lucky to get a point from Craven Cottage, and they have Jordan Pickford to thank for that. He made a string of fine saves, including a few out of the very top drawer. A brilliant performance.

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle are flying, and Trippier has been right up there with their top performers all season long. He caused Villa all sorts of problems getting in behind and was great at the back as well. He’s got bags of experience, and it’s turned out to be a great move to get him in from Eddie Howe.

Lisandro Martinez

United rode their luck at times against West Ham but defended well enough to get the win and a clean sheet. David De Gea got most of the plaudits, but I thought Lisandro Martinez was fantastic. He reads them game so well. I think he looks a good signing by Ten Hag.

James Tarkowski

Everton were tested to their max against Fulham, but they came away with a point after some excellent defensive work. Tarkowski and Coady were terrific together. James has always been a good defender and I think playing with Coady brings the best out in him.

Tyrick Mitchell

That was a big result for Palace. I thought they played well and had some nice passages of play. One player that has caught my eye is Tyrick Mitchell. He was up and down the left-hand side all afternoon and got his assist for Edouard’s goal. Great to see.

Miguel Almiron

He’s playing out of his skin at the moment. I can confidently say he’d get into any starting eleven in the Premier League. He was electric against Villa on Saturday, and what about that goal? Superbly taken from a player full of confidence.

Ruben Neves

He’s a great player to watch. Always lively and creative, he was a nuisance against Brentford. He took his goal exceptionally well, and once Costa gets back from his suspension, I think those two will be expected to link up and get Wolves some much needed goals.

Rodrigo Bentancur

What a game that was. Spurs had to dig deep, and in the end that could prove to be a big result for Antonio Conte’s side. He got two bites of the cherry, but didn’t Bentancur stick it away well? Harsh on Bournemouth, but that’s football.

Crysencio Summerville

What a moment for him! Grabbing the winner at Anfield in the dying embers of the game. That doesn’t happen too often. I thought Leeds were great, they worked ever so hard. A fantastic result.

Callum Wilson

Another couple of goals for Newcastle’s talisman. He’s thriving at the moment, and with such brilliant service coming in from behind, it’s no surprise at all. He’s playing at the top of his game. He’s my Star Man this week.

Kieffer Moore

He didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Two goals and a tireless performance, there weren’t many better on the pitch over the 90 minutes. But it will do his confidence no harm at all, especially with the Welshman having one eye on Qatar.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Manquillo, Fraser

