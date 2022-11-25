Opinion

Guess what, Alan Pardew was kind of right all along

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have David Punton:

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

Dedicated. Intelligent. Progressive.

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

Manchester City, Arsenal, Spurs…..and all being well, maybe even Newcastle.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

Trossard from Brighton? James Maddison at Leicester? Tielemans at Leicester?

Who wouldn’t want to be part of what we’re building.

Guess what, Alan Pardew was kind of right all along, January is a tough window, but if we invest to kick on we can get one or two in the door. I don’t expect more than that.

Next summer is the real stage two of the rebuild.

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United owners?

Other clubs have owners linked to states, so we have to live with it.

From a footballing perspective it’s been transformational. We all know what has been said and written, and what Saudi can like.

What are Newcastle fans supposed to do?

Any fan, at any other club up and down the land, would have welcomed the PIF deal. You can’t expect people to stop supporting their club. Some have been going for more than 50 years.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

It’s been amazing. I am just hoping that it can last. The Mike Ashley years really stripped the belief away and it’s almost hard to believe what might be possible on this trajectory with some more investment in the years ahead.

If they can match the first half of the season then we’re in for a really thrilling ride.

How things have changed.

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

1 – Miggy away at Fulham

2 – Miggy home to Everton

3- Bruno at Southampton (I just loved that goal, the way the shot skipped off the turf and beat the keeper)

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Longstaff, Bruno, ASM, Almiron, Wilson.

These were tricky calls. Having to leave out Willock and Isak was mind bending. You could easily make the argument for them two to start in place of Longstaff and Wilson. Isak may also get a chance to operate wider if Miggy has a knock.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best – and explain why?

Trippier. The one who started the revolution in January. He’s a senior player. A leader. An outstanding professional and a really decent guy.

Bruno. A class apart from everyone else in terms of his quality. The only reason he’s not P1 is because Tripps has been such an unsung hero.

Botman. Superb.

Burn. Local lad. Warrior.

Pope. Plenty more to come from him. Can count himself unlucky not to be higher up but the outfield players always get the headlines! His three penalty saves in the League Cup tie were immense and will stay with me forever.

Wood. Third choice but has done his job and is handy to have around.

Targett. Similar to Wood, unlucky to find Dan Burn playing so well and keeping him out of the team, after doing so well on loan last season.

Isak. No reflection on him. Just need to see more of him. Great start before the thigh injury.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

Lots to choose from – for a refreshing change!

Spurs away for me. To go there and play like that was a statement.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

Wilson. Bruno. Botman.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

This is the big question!

Can we really cash in any advantages as other teams get players back with World Cup hangovers.

It could well be a help to us, if Howe can get the players to pick up where they left off. That is the next challenge. The League Cup tie will help to get people up to speed after the mini break.

The way we’ve been playing we should be good to go again.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle to finish this season?

Over the summer I was thinking 8th or 9th. As ever with NUFC, it’s always something, but now that is a tidal wave of positive momentum.

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

Will I jinx us if I say top four?

It’s going to be close. I may get pelters for this but I am going to be cautious and say we may just slip down to 7th.

But, please, understand, I hope I am wrong.

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

I would have preferred five changes. It was a few too many. At least he got it spot on sticking with Nick Pope in goal.

Afterwards was euphoria, having seen us actually win a game on penalties at SJP.

It wasn’t an amazing game over the 90 minutes though. We were a tad disjointed, but in the second half we actually had the two best chances to win it – Burn’s free header and Miggy’s shot that was saved.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

Newcastle to win anything. All day long.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

Unpopular opinion – 7. Now it has started I am going to enjoy watching the games. It’ll be over quickly and the proper football will be back for Xmas.

