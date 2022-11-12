News

Graham Potter tries to put forward reasons why Chelsea have gone 9 points behind Newcastle United

Graham Potter watched on as his Chelsea team made it three Premier League defeats in a row.

The Stamford Bridge side without a win in their last five league matches.

Chelsea ending Saturday in eighth place, nine points behind third place Newcastle United.

Graham Potter trying to put forward reasons why his side lost on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Why they have now gone nine points behind Newcastle United.

Graham Potter after losing at St James’ Park:

“It didn’t start well in terms of losing Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) early.

“Aspi was also struggling so had to go off at half-time.

“There were too many enforced errors.

“We had the quality to play through but lacked that last bit.

“Newcastle are very confident.

“You could see the difference in the team in terms of the schedules each has had.

“We got back into it a bit second half with Conor’s effort but then they scored.

“They put you under pressure with high intensity.

“We had to make the change in the second half as they were overrunning us. We needed an extra man in midfield.

“We responded quite well.

“As soon as we are 1-0 down it is about fresh legs.

“We tried but in the end lacked the quality to get the goal we needed.

“We need to do more to come away to say we deserved anything.

“It was a tight game. Not many chances.

“Credit to Newcastle who are in a good moment. This is a tough place to come.

“It is not nice for us. We are in a bad moment. We take the break to recharge and go again.

“There won’t be many of us (whilst the World Cup is on). A lot of the guys go away, But those that remain will work and go again.

“We have had a tough period and there have been a lot a positives but also some negatives.

“Sometimes you have to accept the struggles you have.

“It is about regrouping and starting again. It is the second half of the season and there is a long way to go.

“It (injuries) doesn’t make it any easier, also playing against a team in a really good moment and playing with huge intensity.

“The first half was relatively even, they started the second half better so we had to adjust and I thought we did that.

“Conor had an opportunity, Pope pulled off a good save, but credit to Newcastle because they’re playing well.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

