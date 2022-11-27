Opinion

Graeme Souness drove me to Real Madrid (and Getafe) from Newcastle United

On February 19th 2006, Getafe played at home to local rivals Atletico Madrid, why was I there and not at the Newcastle United cup game vs Southampton in the FA Cup that weekend? Well let me enlighten youse.

Has anybody been watching the World Cup pre-match shows?

Well not yours truly, once I found out our ex-manager and perennial gobsh.te Graeme Souness was on.

Graeme Souness got a gig recently at Talksport as a contributor, so I thought I’d give him another go.

Nope, five mins in and already he’s coming out with his normal modi operandi. Exactly the same patter he used to come out when he managed us, “I’ve played at the top top level so nobody’s opinion matters…”

Other folk on here have covered his tenure on Tyneside much more eloquently than me, but to say I was getting a tad pi..ed off, it all came to a head in April 2005. With us losing 4-1 to both Sporting Lisbon and Man Utd in the space of four days. Having went to both games and it costing up to a grand, I was sick of his gubbins.

Now a while before all this, Monty had gotten married and he and his wife had a son. Who became my godson. Even at the tender age of six the young un had a nickname, “The Nigel”, after the boxer Nigel Benn (say it in Geordie and you get Benn / bairn).

So I find out The Nigel, although already a toon fan, is also a massive David Beckham fan.

So sick of forking out to watch Souness’ toon and not wanting to get The Nigel a toy for the forthcoming Christmas, I know, I will take him to see Beckham play for Real Madrid, what could go wrong?

So I approach Mr and Mrs M with my gift idea. Upon hearing it, Mrs M states “You are not taking my bairn away to Madrid, he will come back an alcoholic”. So that’s decided, Monty’s coming as well.

Check the dates, Feb 18th 2006 is FA Cup fifth round weekend, surely Graeme Souness will have us out the cup by then. Flights, hotel and match tickets all sorted and we’re at Toon International on Feb 18th for flight to Madrid via Heathrow. Now folks, please remember these two phrases for later on…functioning alcoholic and fussy eater.

Get to our hotel in Madrid an hour and a half before kick-off, we check in, three match tickets are waiting for us. Bags in and taxi up to the Bernabeu, just in time for kick-off. Half-time approaching and The Nigel starts saying he is hungry (fussy eater alert).

Now, The Nigel will only eat hot dogs in the ground, so Monty dispatches me to the kiosk for supplies. Just as I get to the front of the queue they sell out of hot dogs, so what do I get (functioning alcoholic alert)?. Eh quarto cervazas porpfor. Oh and hoy in one of them jambelo sarnies please Raphy.

Gets back to a very hungry Nigel and Monty goes, where the f.ck is The Nigel’s bait, as I offer up four pints as refreshments. Wouldn’t have the ham sandwich I got him, so Monty takes one of the pints out of the four pints holder and necks it in one..that then went down in folklore as the spite pint.

Anyway, game ends and Real win 3-0, find a Macdonalds for The Nigel, then it’s back to the hotel for a night cap.

Next morning we’re up and early breakfast (although not for The Nigel as he doesn’t do continental breakfasts). Back to the ground to do the stadium tour which ends in the trophy room, which is massive and at the end of it there’s a bar (functioning alcoholic alert), back on the sauce at 10.30am.

So, as we’re deciding what to do for the rest of the day, we find out Atletico are playing at Getafe, which is about a 45 min train ride from Madrid Central. Champion.

Return train tickets bought and very soon we’re in a little boozer outside Getafe ground. Settled down for a drink and a bit crack with the locals. When boom!!! A pint glass smashes into the window and outside are a mob of Atletico ultras looking for the Getafe ultras. It goes off for a bit with the bar owner manfully taking on the ultras with a broom handle. Bizzies turn up and nick a couple of the ultras.

Anyway, we get talking to them and they take us to the ground (20 euros each for us two and five euros for The Nigel ) and we are in the away end. Atletico go 1-0 up and we get chatting to some Atletico fans who had their red and white tops on, so as I was teaching them how to sing “Peter Reid has a monkey’s heed.”

Monty decided to go and get us some more refreshments and next thing I look up to my right, to see about 100 Getafe ultras enter the away end and bang, it’s right off, as they completely clear the away end of about 3,000 Atletico fans.

Monty then reappears with drinks in hand, to find just me and The Nigel, alone in the away end. Unbelievable. What the f.ck just happened there asks Mont, you wouldn’t believe me if I telt you.

Atletico ended up winning 3-0 and we ended back up at the hotel for an early flight home.

Next morning, Monty wanders off looking for some gifts to take back home. I take The Nigel for some breakfast (functioning alcoholic and fussy eater alert.).

Finally we find something he likes, waffles with cream on…and I give the barman that look, I get a grande cervaza. The Nigel wolf’s down his waffle so I get him another one and of course a beer for myself.

Monty returns from shopping, ahh good, you’ve got The Nigel eating, but for f.cksake Tony, it’s only 10am and you are drinking.

Didn’t have the heart to tell him I was on my second one.

Back home to find out we had beat Southampton.

(Me and The Nigel now he’s grown up)

