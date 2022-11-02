Opinion

Graeme Souness crazy plan for Celtic and Rangers to be joining Newcastle United and the rest…

Graeme Souness has a cunning plan.

The failed manager, now pundit, has been talking about Rangers and Celtic.

He has found an ingenious way to solve their problem of not being to compete in the modern day.

Graeme Souness declaring that they can just go and play in a different country instead.

That’s right, Souness saying Celtic and Rangers can relocate and instead play against Newcastle United and the rest of the English Premier League…

Graeme Souness talking to The Mail:

“It has been a dire Champions League campaign for the two Glasgow clubs, who so far have mustered just four goals and two points between them from ten games.

“It is a disappointment for Scottish football but people ask me why they are non-competitive.

“Well, I live in Bournemouth where the club has an 11,000-seater stadium but play in the Premier League on the back of annual TV income upwards of £90million.

“Celtic and Rangers are huge clubs with massive fanbases and capacities in excess of 50,000 but their TV money is about £2m or £3m a year.

“So there is your answer.

“If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs.

“I would have them down here in a heartbeat.

“The rest of Scottish football would not collapse.

“It would simply have to find its own level.”

Hmmm, a few points.

Exactly what would the English Premier League get out of this cunning Graeme Souness plan?

England doesn’t need these two clubs from another country coming in, the Premier League is doing pretty well on its own.

All that would happen if the two Glasgow clubs were for some mad reason allowed to move into England’s game, is loads more trouble at matches, especially from the large majority of Celtic fans who can’t be trusted to behave. Just look at the shameful behaviour we saw in Newcastle City centre when the testimonials for both Alan Shearer and Peter Beardsley took place. Most Celtic fans of course fine, BUT they do have this significant minority who will cause trouble, especially when getting the chance to play English clubs.

The whole Graeme Souness idea is daft on so many other levels, here are just a few…

Why should Rangers and Celtic be able to join the English football leagues?

If you can just change the country you play in, why don’t they go and play in France, Belgium or wherever instead?

If they are allowed to join English football, how can you tell other Scottish clubs they aren’t allowed to do the same?

Graeme Souness clearly believes that Celtic and Rangers would just march straight into the Premier League. However, even if they were allowed into English football, at the very least they would have to start off at the highest in League Two. Or else any kind of competition would be missing, you can’t just invite clubs into a top tier. It all sounds very much like a Superleague…

How is it fair for all the other Scottish clubs to be abandoned, when it is Celtic and Rangers that bring in most of the money into Scottish football?

It isn’t for English football to fix a situation whereby the vast majority of people in another country have decided to support only one of two clubs, thus ruining the chance of any kind of a competitive league over the border.

Celtic and Rangers have created this problem and to me there is no solution, they just have to live with it. Nobody is interested in Scottish football (outside Scotland) and no surprise then when there is such minimal TV cash generated.

There are many things wrong with the English Premier League and it is all greed, greed, greed. However, the last thing they/we need is the likes of Celtic and Rangers allowed to join in.

