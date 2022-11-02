Opinion

Gone to plan perfectly – Ryan Taylor absolutely loving what is now happening at Newcastle United

Ryan Taylor arrived at Newcastle United with not exactly a fanfare.

It was mid-season and bang in the middle of the chaos and stupidity that would see Mike Ashley ‘achieve’ his first relegation in only his second season.

Newcastle United had JFK in charge when Ryan Taylor arrived and whilst he (JFK) ended up signed off due to ill health shortly after ‘over the wall’ had arrived, the damage had been done by Ashley and his minions.

After only 10 Premier League appearances in that relegation season, with Chris Hughton in charge in the Championship it was a different matter, as Ryan Taylor made 30 league appearances and scored four goals.

The versatile defender come midfielder going on to make 51 Premier League appearances in the seasons after promotion, although some really bad injuries hindered him.

Ryan Taylor became an NUFC cult hero, fans loving his commitment and his free-kicks / long range efforts even more so. The winner at Sunderland really reinforced his cult status.

Newcastle United last mid-season brought in a right-back as they fought relegation and whilst Kieran Trippier is fair to say, another level above Ryan Taylor, they both have that same commitment and desire, plus free-kick technique…

Ryan Taylor has now been talking about the transformation that has happened this past year at Newcastle United, with Kieran Trippier, his team-mates, Eddie Howe, plus many more…turning NUFC into a very different looking football club now.

Ryan Taylor speaking to the official club site:

“I think the game against Spurs was the stand-out moment.

“It was the ‘we’re here’ type of moment.

“This season has gone to plan perfectly, sitting fourth in the table, and it’s very different to this time last year.

“What a difference 12 months makes and there have been some very good signings, as well as players who have really stepped up.

“The whole team have been great and you only have to look on social media after the games to see the team spirit and the team photo (see above, after Villa).

“You even see the comments on social media with the emojis and ‘team photo incoming.’ Everybody wants to see those photos and long may it continue.

“It can be difficult for the visiting team, who can get a bit wrapped up in it (the atmosphere).

“St. James’ Park always has an incredible atmosphere, and even more so when the team is doing well.

“One hundred per cent, the fans make it more special for the players going into the games – having over 50,000 fans behind you is really special.

“The displays of flags and the black and white in the stands is the first thing players see when they walk out of the tunnel and it’s something that will stick with the players.”

That fifth place finish in 2011/12:

“The season we finished fifth was a great time.

“We were playing well and we got into Europe and it feels similar to this time now, where the team really gelled and we had a solid back five that really helped get us a lot of points on the board. It feels like that now.

“That season had a lot of great games, like beating Man Utd 3-0 under the lights. There are always games that stand out in your career and that is one of them for me.”

