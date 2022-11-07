News

Garth Crooks selects obvious Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St Mary’s.

Not sure about this comment from Garth Crooks, reflecting after Sunday’s match on the south coast: ‘Saints should have got something out of this game but didn’t because of poor finishing and their choices in front of goal.’

The home side did miss one sitter when Elyounoussi somehow missed from six yards out just before half-time, but apart from a second-half chance put wide by Che Adams after a very rare Botman mistake, I don’t think Southampton seriously threatened until that very late consolation goal when Anderson was caught out.

I think that once Miguel Almiron had made it seven goals in seven games, Newcastle United pretty much coasted through the rest of the game, at odd times stepping it up and scoring some quality goals. Indeed, I thought it said it all when after Saints pulled that late goal back, it provoked Newcastle into waking up and they went up the other end and instantly Bruno supplied another quality finish for 4-1.

As for the Garth Crooks choice, no surprises that this NUFC player makes his Premier League team of the week.

The BBC Sport man declaring that Kieran Trippier is ‘…playing the football of his life and taking Newcastle places not seen since the days Kevin Keegan was in charge.’

That is remarkable praise, when you consider that only last year Kieran Trippier was starting in the Euros final for England and got an assist for the opening goal, whilst at club level the defender won the Spanish title with Atletico Madrid and was named in the La Liga team of the season.

Garth Crooks says that Trippier ‘must be a serious consideration for Gareth Southgate’s England squad’…well, I think we are way past that point Garth, it is where the Newcastle defender will play in Southgate’s starting eleven, not whether he will be on the plane to Qatar.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Miguel in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“The interception by Trippier followed by the pass for Joe Willock to score Newcastle’s third goal in their win at Southampton rather typified why the right-back must be a serious consideration for Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

“Apart from anything else he’s playing the football of his life and taking Newcastle places not seen since the days Kevin Keegan was in charge.

“Saints should have got something out of this game but didn’t because of poor finishing and their choices in front of goal.

“Che Adams needs a senior partner next to him to share the load.

“Southampton haven’t been able to replace Danny Ings since his departure to Villa Park.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

James Maddison (Leicester)

Adam Lallana (Brighton)

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

