News

Garth Crooks picks Newcastle United pair in Premier League team of the week – Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two Newcastle United players from the game at St James’ Park.

Obvious choices?

Well, nothing got past Nick Pope, yet again.

To be honest, Garth Crooks could (should?) have selected Pope any number of times this season and actually this weekend the NUFC goalkeeper had one of his quietest games. The players in front of him doing such a good job, yet again, in preventing the ball coming near him very often.

As Garth Crooks points out, Nick Pope had one big save to make, tipping away Conor Gallagher’s shot only a couple of minutes before Joe Willock scored the winner. Pope yet again though, coming for everything delivered into the box and also sweeping behind his defence so effectively.

Garth Crooks declaring “The question is, when is Pope going to replace Jordan Pickford for England?”

This season, no Premier League goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Pope’s seven, whilst no PL side has conceded less than the 11 goals that Pope and NUFC have conceded. What a signing by Eddie Howe!

Speaking of brilliant Eddie Howe signings…Kieran Trippier is the other choice by Garth Crooks.

Trippier responsible as much as any Newcastle player, for how few times Nick Pope has been exposed to chances for the opposition.

Garth Crooks stating ‘The inclusion of Kieran Trippier in England’s World Cup squad is not just indicative of how well he’s playing but also the impact his captaincy is having on Newcastle United. The full-back has been outstanding for much of the season and instrumental in the Geordies sitting proudly among the Premier League elite.’

I think that is pretty much spot on.

Trippier has been absolutely outstanding for Newcastle United and as Garth Crooks says, as well as the 32 year old’s outstanding personal performances both in defence and in attack, he has also been a superb leader / captain.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

“The save by Nick Pope from Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was impressive but nothing less than what I expected from an international goalkeeper.

“The question is, when is Pope going to replace Jordan Pickford for England?

“Everton are languishing in 17th place while Pope, 30, has helped Newcastle into the top four, keeping clean sheets, and his confidence is sky high.

“Gareth Southgate must not lose the self-assurance Pope has gained from playing so well for the Magpies these past few months. I very much doubt Southgate will remove Pickford from the number one spot but based on form he should for their first game in Qatar against Iran.”

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

“The inclusion of Kieran Trippier in England’s World Cup squad is not just indicative of how well he’s playing but also the impact his captaincy is having on Newcastle United.

“The full-back has been outstanding for much of the season and instrumental in the Geordies sitting proudly among the Premier League elite.

“Chelsea, however, seem to be struggling with the demands of playing three games a week.

“Graham Potter is new to this level of management and must learn to manage his resources better if he’s to survive at Stamford Bridge.

“The Blues have got used to winning and currently sit eighth in the table. Any lower and there will be murmurings.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Wout Faes (Leicester)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Harvey Barnes (Leicester)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

(Chelsea look like they need something more to retain their seat on the gravy train – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter tries to put forward reasons why Chelsea have gone 9 points behind Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Chelsea match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer speaks for us all – As he celebrates Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

