Opinion

Gareth Southgate wins top accolade after England 0 USA 0

Gareth Southgate has done it again.

Uniting the nation on Friday night.

Millions and millions of us tuning in to watch England take on USA.

No doubt the TV viewing audience had been increased even further than it would have been for a Friday night 7pm kick-off, compared to a 1pm Monday one, thanks to the very entertaining and goal-filled 6-2 victory over Iran.

Well, as I say, Gareth Southgate most definitely united the nation last night, everybody shouting at the TV on the final whistle ‘What the f… have I just watched?’

It was absolutely abysmal.

Gareth Southgate undoubtedly winning the accolade of the very least adventurous performance of this Qatar World Cup so far. I thought Qatar in the opening game of this World Cup would stroll that accolade for the entire competition, only for Gareth Southgate to prove me oh so wrong.

Yes, England weren’t / didn’t lose as Lee Dixon and the commentator reminded us a thousand times BUT it wasn’t for the want of trying!

It is all very well the commentary team saying all the way through the second half that England were settling for a point and four points from two group games is good going at any finals BUT those comments missed a few important things.

Firstly, England settling for a point was seemingly the viewpoint due to Gareth Southgate making no / minimal attempts to create or score goals, but that viewpoint totally ignored the fact that the USA were getting into decent positions and creating chances, if any of them had gone in then this settling for a point claim would have been proved to have been as useless as the commentary team.

Secondly, surely when you are playing a very mediocre opposition and we are constantly told how great these England players are, especially the vast majority who play in the Premier League, then surely we should be allowed to expect some entertainment to be put on, if we are watching, especially of course those who have spent fortunes to be there in the flesh.

Thirdly, I fail to see how playing like this, then equals England then going on and playing fifty times better and beating good / very good sides on the way to winning the whole thing.

Winning this game would have meant qualification for the last sixteen and pretty much guaranteed finishing top of the group.

Yet, all the way through the game, England never looked like winning, whilst very worst of all, Gareth Southgate didn’t do anything at all to change things, even though from very early on it was obvious it wasn’t working.

It just further reinforces the view of many England fans and neutrals, that whilst Gareth Southgate seems a dead canny bloke, he is a pretty poor manager who has encountered Steve Bruce levels of luck in recent years, in terms of repeated ridiculously easy groups when qualifying for finals AND then when getting to those finals. This time is no exception, just compare England’s group of facing Wales, Iran and USA, compared to say Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland (and Cameroon) in one of the other groups? Southgate also experiencing plenty luck in generally crawling past the odd average side, before inevitably losing once playing one of the best teams in any competitive match at finals.

So many of the usual questions came out of this shocking match, as people questioned Gareth Southgate on team selection, tactics, attacking intent and so on.

How on earth does Mason Mount play game after game (he wasn’t even subbed!)? How did Foden not even get on the pitch (afterwards Gareth Southgate said something like he didn’t think it was Foden’s type of game…well, it didn’t look it was the type of game for many England players on the pitch!)? Harry Kane presented zero goal threat and kept dropping way back into midfield, leaving nobody up front, so why stick with that and indeed Kane for the entire match? In other matches where teams aren’t showing enough spark in this World Cup, I have seen the managers on the touchline encouraging them to get forward, pressurise more, yet Gareth Southgate did nothing and just looked content to let this mess continue.

Before the match, a report highlighted the valuations of the two squads, USA averaged out at around £10m per player and England at around £50m per player. Even allowing for the usual exaggerated valuation of English players (although they did try to redress that by valuing the Newcastle United trip of Trippier, Pope and Wilson at only a collective £49m!!!), it is obvious which team / squad has the better players.

Pulisic is star player for the USA yet doesn’t even start for Chelsea, only named in their team for three of the 14 PL games this season. Yet he bossed the game for the opposition and was far more of a threat than all of the England midfield and attack combined.

Probably the final straw for most England fans was when with inspiration and attacking intent needed, the cameras went to the side of the pitch with just over 20 minutes to go, there stood Jordan Henderson waiting to come on. He has been a canny player for both Liverpool and England in the past BUT the now 32 year old certainly isn’t a game changer, which was proved once we saw him on the pitch.

So many people, in England anyway, will purely judge a World Cup by how the national side play. For me this World Cup has been really good consistently on the pitch so far, yet for those tuning in last night, especially many for the first time this tournament, they will be thinking if this is what it is all about, you can keep it.

Final score: England 0 USA 0

Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham (Henderson 69), Rice, Mount, Saka (Rashford 78), Kane, Sterling (Grealish 68)

