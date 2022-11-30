Opinion

Gareth Southgate : Definitive answer on England job – Rubbish, Excellent, or simply mediocre…?

Always interesting to hear the arguments that rage about Gareth Southgate and England.

What does his record with the national side tell you?

Well, let’s have a look at his competitive record with England since taking over on 27 September 2016.

When I say competitive, for me that means matches in qualification for the two big (only) tournaments and then what actually has happened with England at the finals of World Cups and Euros. So meaningless friendlies (including the Nations League games obviously) aren’t under consideration.

I have listed the teams in each qualification process and finals that everybody would automatically have expected England to beat, then separately listed the results of games against tough (or at least semi-tough) opposition.

2018 World Cup qualifiers

Slovakia, Malta, Slovenia, Scotland, Lithuania

2018 World Cup finals

Tunisia, Panama, Colombia, Sweden

England 0 Belgium 1, England 1 Croatia 2, England 0 Belgium 2

2020 Euros qualifiers

Bulgaria, Kosovo, Czech Republic, Montenegro

2020 Euros finals

Scotland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine

England 1 Croatia 0, England 2 Germany 0, lost on penalties – England 1 Italy 1

2022 World Cup qualifiers

San Marino, Hungary, Andorra, Poland, Albania

2022 World Cup finals

Iran, USA, Wales

Conclusion

The qualification process to get to the World Cup and Euros has become a bit of a joke. England seeded time after time and handed cannon fodder to stroll past, just loads of meaningless games (Amazingly, it will get even worse if / when FIFA get to go ahead with plans to have 48 countries at World Cup finals!)

Then a bit like Premier League clubs in the Champions League group stages, at the finals of the World Cup and Euros, England under Gareth Southgate getting such an easy ride time after time, absolutely gifts to walk into the knockout stages. When you compare this to other groups in this World Cup, England getting Iran, Wales and USA, whilst elsewhere you had Spain and Germany together in a group, then in another Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

The six tough / tougher matches I have picked out above for England under Gareth Southgate, you have four defeats to Italy, Croatia and Belgium (twice).

In terms of win against teams you might potentially think deserve to be ranked as tough, Gareth Southgate has only won two! A 1-0 win over Croatia in the 2020 Euros finals group stage and that 2-0 victory over a Germany side who were in real decline and needing a major team / squad turnover.

Gareth Southgate has hit lucky again, getting through this poor group and I had to laugh at attempts to build Wales up into some kind of decent side. They are woeful, got battered by Iran and fluked somehow a 1-1 draw with USA via a late penalty, last night it was like say Arsenal having to play Luton or Reading. Wales and Qatar by far the two worst teams at these World Cup finals.

A gift to be playing Senegal in their last sixteen match, Gareth Southgate and England should surely get past them. Unless of course Southgate goes back into his super negative shell and invites the chance of defeat, instead of playing to England’s strengths of some really good attacking players, such as Phil Foden and others.

However, looks very likely that if England do make it through, then they look on course to play France in the quarters. England should be able to give them a decent game but Gareth Southgate has never managed a win in over six years worth of Euros and World Cups against a team close to France’s quality.

Would another manager do better with this England team / squad…?

Definitive answer

I think for me, maybe this is the definitive answer on how good, or not, Gareth Southgate really is….

If everybody answered this question honestly, we would get a true definitive idea of just how football fans really do rate the current England manager.

When he leaves the England job, would you want Gareth Southgate managing the club that you support…?

I thought not!

