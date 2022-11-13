News

Garang Kuol with stunning (two goal) impact off the bench…yet again

Garang Kuol is one of six Newcastle United players heading off to the Qatar World Cup.

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope with England, Bruno Guimaraes in the Brazil squad, whilst Fabian Schar heads there with Switzerland.

As for recently turned 18, Garang Kuol, he made a late rush to make the Australia squad BUT heads to Qatar still yet to start a first team game in club football!

At 4am on Sunday (UK time), Central Coast Mariners kicked off in their final A-League game before breaking for the World Cup. At home to Macarthur (who are managed by Dwight Yorke) and as usual, Garang Kuol on the bench.

As I say, Garang Kuol still yet to make a starting eleven in first team senior club football BUT he has been in cracking form.

The 30th September 2022 saw Newcastle United announce a deal had been completed to sign Garang Kuol, the 18 year old striker agreeing a long-term deal which will formally go through when the January 2023 transfer window opens in England.

It is then anticipated that Garang Kuol will mostly likely go on a half season loan to a club on the continent (Europe) to get regular first team football hopefully.

In the meantime, the plan was for Garang Kuol to carry on playing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League down under.

Two weeks ago, the 18 year old got the call at half-time to come on with his team 2-0 down at home to Western United, Garang Kuol sparking an amazing 4-2 final score turnaround. The opposition unable to handle his pace and trickery, an opponent sent off for a crude foul on Kuol only three minutes into the second-half and then brilliant play by the teenager set up the first goal of the comeback, it was then all one-way traffic with Kuol starring in the eventual 4-2 Central Coast Mariners victory.

Last weekend, on 63 minutes with the game still goalless / another sub appearance away at Western Sydney Wanderers, the Newcastle United striker coming on, nine minutes later and Central Coast Mariners had the game won, two goals from sub Ruhs in the 66th and 72nd minutes. with two assists from….Garang Kuol. A late goal from Silvera giving an eventual 3-0 away win.

Fast forward to this weekend and with Central Coast Mariners two goals down AND a man down, they yet turned to Garang Kuol off the bench on 55 mintes.

Only 17 minutes later and Garang Kuol has 10 men Central Coast Mariners level!

The official Central Coast Mariners social media describing the goals…

65′ | GARANGGGGG! The youngster gets us back in the match with a rocketing penalty!

Great to see how they trusted an 18 year old with the penalty, showing how much belief they have in the teenage striker.

Then what about this for a goal!

72′ GARRRRRRAAAANNNNNNGGGG! A blistering finish into the roof of the net from a ridiculous angle sees him level the score! A genuine superstar!

¡ES BUENÍSIMO! ⚡ Garang Kuol (18|🇦🇺) sólo estuvo 35 minutos con el Central Coast Mariners y marcó un DOBLETE en la A-League 22/23. 🔸Convocado por su país para Qatar 2022. Fichado por el Newcastle. 📊2 Goles y 2 Asistencias en 4 partidos. pic.twitter.com/fjg94ToZrf — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) November 13, 2022

Sadly, it wasn’t the perfect fairytale send off for Garang Kuol before the World Cup, as in the fifth minute of added time, Macarthur grabbed a very late winner against opposition who had played for over an hour with a man down.

After the 3-2 defeat today, the Aussie Sport Stats/Info social media account revealing the impact of Garang Kuol this season so far…

‘Central Coast Mariners this season:

With Garang Kuol ON the field – Averaging one goal every 16 minutes.

With Garang Kuol OFF the field – Averaging one goal every 103 minutes.

Has to feature in every game at the World Cup’

The young striker now has thirteen career sub appearances and 328 minutes of A-League football played, with six goals so far and a number of assists.

Garang Kuol now heads off as part of the 26 man Australia squad for the Qatar World Cup, having made his senior debut in September in a win over New Zealand. Australia are in a tough group in Qatar, facing France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Aussie boss Graham Arnold taking Garang Kuol maybe primarily for the massive experience it will give the teenager BUT it now looking increasingly a no-brainer to use the Newcastle United teenager off the bench, if he is looking for a game-changer.

The A-League and Central Coast Mariners are due to kick off again on 11 December 2022 but of course remains to be seen whether Australia make it into the later stages, unlikely, but who knows.

When the A-League resumes (after the World Cup), Central Coast Mariners only have five games in December before Garang Kuol would formally become a Newcastle United player when we get to January 2023.

