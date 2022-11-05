News

Garang Kuol with stunning impact off the bench inspires victory…once again

Garang Kuol is still to make a starting eleven in first team senior club football BUT he is in cracking form.

The 30th September 2022 saw Newcastle United announce a deal had been completed to sign Garang Kuol, the 18 year old striker agreeing a long-term deal which will formally go through when the January 2023 transfer window opens in England.

It is then anticipated that Garang Kuol will mostly likely go on a half season loan to a club on the continent (Europe) to get regular first team football hopefully.

In the meantime, the plan is for Garang Kuol to carry on playing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League down under.

Last weekend the 18 year old made it eleven sub appearances and 266 minutes of A-League football played, with four goals so far.

Two down at half-time at home to Western United, Garang Kuol was brought on as one of three subs for the second half last weekend. Only three minutes later and the crucial moment, a crude challenge the only way to stop Garang Kuol and the Western United defender (Toper-Stanley) red carded.

Then in the 67th minute Garang Kuol again, brilliant play by the 18 year old helps set up Jason Cummings to pull a goal back, it was then all one-way traffic with Kuol starring. Two more quick Central Coast Mariners goals made it three in 11 minutes and another late strike meant Central Coast Mariners went from 2-0 down before Kuol’s introduction to a 4-2 winning scoreline by the end of the game.

Fast forward to this weekend and on Saturday morning at 8.45am (UK time), Central Coast Mariners kicked off away from home against Western Sydney Wanderers who were second in the table, Garang Kuol yet again on the bench.

The away side the better team but getting to 63 minutes with the game still goalless/ Yet another sub appearance for the Newcastle United striker, Garang Kuol and Michael Ruhs coming on for the away side.

Nine minutes later and Central Coast Mariners have the game won, two goals from sub Ruhs in the 66th and 72nd minutes. with two assists from….Garang Kuol.

The 18 year old in sparkling form once again off the bench, setting up the two goals to win the match. Sammy Silvera then adding a third late on for a very convincing 3-0 away win by the end.

The young striker now has twelve career sub appearances and 293 minutes of A-League football played, with four goals so far and now getting regular assists.

Kuol and Central Coast Mariners now have just one more A-League game left before their league breaks for the World Cup, with next weekend a home game against Macarthur. Next weekend could see the 18 year old getting his first senior club start.

Before then of course, Garang Kuol dreaming of making the 26 man Australia squad for the Qatar World Cup, having made his senior debut in September in a win over New Zealand. Australia are in a tough group in Qatar, facing France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Aussie boss Graham Arnold is scheduled to name his 26 man squad on Tuesday (8 November), so hopefully this early season form off the bench will help Garang Kuol make it onto the plane, for what would be massive experience for the teenager.

The A-League and Central Coast Mariners are due to kick off again on 11 December 2022 but of course remains to be seen whether potentially Garang Kuol is named in the Australia squad and if they make it into the later stages, unlikely but who knows.

When the A-League resumes (after the World Cup), Central Coast Mariners only have five games in December before Garang Kuol would formally become a Newcastle United player when we get to January 2023.

