News

Garang Kuol with photo message from Qatar for Newcastle United fans as he makes history

These past two months have been an astonishing time for Garang Kuol.

Having only turned 18 on 15 September 2022, the teenager then made his first appearance (as a sub) for Australia on 25 September, then signed for Newcastle United on the final day of that month.

Saturday 1 October then saw Garang Kuol in the away end amongst the Newcastle United fans at Craven Cottage, as Eddie Howe’s team hammered Fulham 4-1.

It was then back on a flight back down under for the young striker, to get more first team football with Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, before he formally becomes a Newcastle United player when the January 2023 transfer window opens.

The 18 year old has been in devastating form in the lead up to this World Cup and scored twice in 17 minutes as a sub, in the final A-League match before travelling to Qatar.

‘Central Coast Mariners this season:

With Garang Kuol ON the field – Averaging one goal every 16 minutes.

With Garang Kuol OFF the field – Averaging one goal every 103 minutes.

Despite still yet to start a single first team A-League match, in thirteen career sub appearances and 328 minutes of A-League football played, the NUFC striker has six goals so far and a number of assists.

Tuesday night saw yet another massive milestone for Garang Kuol, as he made his first ever appearance at a World Cup finals, arriving on the pitch on 73 minutes with Australia 4-1 down to Australia, which ended up the final score.

The Newcastle striker became the youngest ever Australian player to play at a World Cup finals and the ninth youngest of all teams, all tournaments.

With massive potential, Newcastle United fans have been following the teenager’s progress closely.

Out in Qatar Garang Kuol asked by The Athletic about signing for Newcastle United and what impact it has had on him, the teenager’s response…

“I have been reading a lot of messages, a lot of support (from Newcastle United fans).

“People saying “Welcome to the Toon” and stuff.

“I’ll just send them a photo of these shoes!”

Then a close up…

The next potential appearance for Garang Kuol, with his football boots on, will be 10am on Saturday (26 November) morning, when Australia take on Tunisia in their second group game.

Then 3pm next Wednesday (30 November) sees Australia play Denmark in their final group match.

A massive leap of course for Garang Kuol to make when it comes to competing for a first team place at Newcastle United BUT all of this progress he is making and experience gained with both Australia and Central Coast Mariners is invaluable.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

