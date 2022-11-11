Opinion

From beating Man U 5-1 in 1970 to shirt off at St Mary’s last weekend – What a joy to be a Newcastle United fan

I can begin to tell you how it feels to be a Newcastle United fan.

My first ever match as a nine year old, it was 4th April 1970, stood and then sat on some bloke’s shoulders in the Popular End, coz I couldn’t see.

What a feeling (didn’t know what atmosphere meant at the time), 43,024 people inside St James’ Park.

A 5-1 victory against Man Utd, Pop Robson with a hat-trick (Davies and Smith the other two), I certainly left that day feeling on top of the world and knew I had to go back.

That was the proper start of my love affair with NUFC which still lasts to this day.

After feeling the highs and lows of being a Newcastle United fan, going to home and away games by coach and train through the seventies and early eighties, I eventually moved to Berkshire for work, just after Kevin Keegan signed (as a player).

Times have moved on and I now have seven kids, seven grandkids and three ex-wives…but still a Newcastle United fan through and through.

Over the years, I have taken my kids and grandkids to games home and away while still living in Berkshire.

More recently, over the past couple of weeks I was at St James’ Park for the Villa game and then St Mary’s for the Southampton match, the atmosphere home and away is absolutely brilliant.

At St Mary’s last week, I had three of my sons with me and my oldest grandson, they persuaded me (after a few Stellas on the way down) to get my shirt off. What a joy to see all those travelling fans now getting what they deserve, a team and a club to proud of.

Still living in Berkshire, we try and get to as many games as possible and the buzz is still the same as it was in 1970.

Oh what a joy to be a Newcastle United fan.

