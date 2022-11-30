News

Four Newcastle United players confirmed through to World Cup knockouts – Fifth could join them on Wednesday

Three Newcastle United players progressed to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier coming off the bench to help England beat Wales 3-0, Nick Pope an unused sub once again.

This ensured England topped their group and will play Senegal at 7pm on Sunday (4 December), after they (Senegal) finished runners up in Group A behind Holland.

The England trio made it four Newcastle United players through already to the last sixteen, as Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench on Monday to help Brazil beat Switzerland and qualify after two games.

Brazil and Switzerland play their final group games on Friday and look most likely to play their last sixteen match on Monday (5 December). Fabian Schar and Switzerland will also qualify if they beat Serbia on Friday, though a draw will almost certainly be enough, as Cameroon would need to beat Brazil for a point not to be enough for the Swiss.

Ahead of that though, today Garang Kuol could make it five Newcastle United players through to the knockout stages.

He came on as a sub against France but was an unused sub as Australia got a massive 1-0 win over Tunisia to give themselves a great chance of qualifying against the odds.

If they avoid defeat in today’s 3pm game against Denmark, Kuol and Australis are all but certain to go through. As Tunisia would need to beat France to threaten that.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

