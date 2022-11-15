News

Former top referee rules on these controversial Newcastle v Chelsea incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Newcastle v Chelsea match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident when the game was still goalless, then another after the final whistle…

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these Newcastle v Chelsea incidents:

INCIDENT:

“No penalty given after Trevoh Chalobah blocked Dan Burn’s cross with his arm.”

VERDICT:

“No penalty.”

DERMOT SAYS:

“He’s sliding in so his arm’s on the floor, supporting his body.

“It does strike him but he can’t suddenly lift his arm – it’s impossible.”

INCIDENT:

“Chelsea and Newcastle players clashed after full-time, with Kai Havertz and Dan Burn squaring up.”

VERDICT:

“Stay out of it!”

DERMOT SAYS:

“What I would say is stand back and monitor – don’t get involved.

“The worst thing is to step between two players, one player throws a punch at another and catches you in the face – then you’ve escalated the problem.

“In situations like this, you and the assistant have got to keep a record of what you see and then throw the video to the FA and see what happens.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

(Chelsea look like they need something more to retain their seat on the gravy train – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter tries to put forward reasons why Chelsea have gone 9 points behind Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Chelsea match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer speaks for us all – As he celebrates Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

