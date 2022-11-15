News

Former England player assesses right-back options to start in Qatar – Rules out Liverpool star

Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t be a feasible option to start for England in Qatar.

That is the opinion of Paul Robinson as he assesses the options for Gareth Southgate.

The former England goalkeepers is scathing about Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying he has ‘cost Liverpool’ this season.

As for who should play ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robinson points to Kieran Trippier, who he says has been ‘different class’ for Newcastle United since Eddie Howe’s brilliant bargain signing of the La Liga winning defender.

The ex-England player says he would also play Kyle Walker ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, stating that he and Trippier ate ‘better defenders and better players’ than the Liverpool man.

Robinson also believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold only even made the squad because of injury to Reece James.

Kieran Trippier is in absolutely stellar form and looks sure to start on Monday against Iran, Kyle Walker is recovering from a groin injury and hasn’t played any competitive football since 2 October 2022.

Paul Robinson talking to Betfred about who should start for England at right-back in Qatar:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t play.

“The form he’s in this season has cost Liverpool.

“Kieran Trippier has been different class at Newcastle and Kyle Walker, if he’s fit, is a better defender than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Where Trent Alexander-Arnold is confidence wise, you can’t play him.

“Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are two better defenders, and better players than him, in that squad.

“If Reece James was fit, then Trent possibly may have not even made the squad.”

